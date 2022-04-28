Comment: Why Chelsea Must Not Take Foot Off Gas as They Approach End of Season

As Chelsea approach the end of the season, there is still a lot for them to play for.

Despite already winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the campaign, Thomas Tuchel's side are still looking to finish in the Premier League top four and win their ninth FA Cup.

By the end of the season they will have played a total of 63 out of a possible 66 games in all competitions.

While the players' legs might be tired and fatigue starts to kick in, it is vital that the Blues do not put the brakes on just yet.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have six games left to play in the Premier League, with their next test coming away at Manchester United on Thursday night.

They will then travel to Goodison Park to face former Blue Frank Lampard as his Everton side continue their battle against relegation to the Championship.

A home game against Wolves will then fellow, before they make the trip to Elland Road for their fixture against Leeds United.

Their FA Cup final against Liverpool will take place midway through May, with the Blues facing the Reds for the second time at Wembley this season after their Carabao Cup final in February.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Just two games will remain shortly after as they face Leicester City and then Watford on the final day, with both being played at Stamford Bridge.

It has been a mammoth campaign for Tuchel's side, with many highs and lows coming across the last nine months or so.

However whilst the end may be in sight, it is crucial that the reigning World and European Champions maintain their course for success if they want to end the season on a high note.

In particular, an FA Cup final win against Liverpool would be a notable achievement, especially after losing against them on penalties in the Carabao Cup final two months ago.

IMAGO / Colorsport

After their semi-final win against Crystal Palace, Christian Pulisic revealed his belief that Chelsea have unfinished business against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Yeah absolutely, that's the idea. We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored the first goal against the Eagles, agreed with the American when he said: "We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst Chelsea continue to perform on the pitch, matters off it are still up in the air as the club awaits the completion of their takeover.

A sale of the west London side is set to be completed within the next few weeks, but plans for next season are still on hold as a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich.

Due to their current inability to renew player deals, it was revealed by Tuchel on Sunday after their win against West Ham that Antonio Rudiger will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The Blues' boss spoke on the situation regarding the defender's future, as he said: “I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together. He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility.

"I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Reports on Wednesday also suggested that Tuchel's future at the club could be in doubt due to the uncertainty around the takeover, especially as they can't renew the contracts of key players.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is a difficult and unpredictable time at Chelsea at the moment, and while the atmosphere might be slightly unsettled as a result of Rudiger's departure, Tuchel's future and the takeover, the players need to keep their heads down and focus on what they do on the pitch.

This season has already proven to be successful thanks to their Super Cup and Club World Cup wins, but they can go one step further with a top four finish and another FA Cup.

With seven games left to play there is still a lot of work to do, with Chelsea potentially heading towards another memorable campaign.

