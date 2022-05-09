Comment: Why Chelsea Need to Consider Triggering Tammy Abraham’s Buy-Back Clause in 2023

It’s been a disappointing season for Chelsea’s strikers, as is always the case in recent years with the Blues having trouble in recruiting strikers that can set the league alight. They do, however, have the chance to right their wrongs with at least one of their former forwards.

Tammy Abraham has been a successful transfer for former Blues boss, Jose Mourinho, in Italy at Roma, where he has hit the back of the net 25 times in 49 appearances since his move from Chelsea. Abraham came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, flourishing in the academy where he won two UEFA Youth League titles.

Abraham is undoubtedly one of the hottest talents on the globe and is England’s highest scoring player across Europe’s top five leagues with those above-mentioned 25 goals to his name. Not only has Abraham put Chelsea on red alert to trigger his buy-back clause, but Gareth Southgate needs to pay extra attention to his progress as well, putting further pressure on Harry Kane to shine from now until the run-in.

Abraham’s replacement at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku, hasn’t lived up to the hype and expectation set out for him at the start of the season, joining the Blues on a club-record deal. Lukaku has been frozen out the team after letting Thomas Tuchel down in key moments of the season, while also making headlines with an infamous interview that sparked rage into all Chelsea supporters after testifying his love for Inter Milan.

The Belgian has scored 12 goals in 40 games across all competitions for Chelsea, while Timo Werner has netted 11 times in 36 matches. Combined, the pair have scored less goals than Abraham, highlighting Chelsea’s need for a top-class striker, with predatorial instinct in the box.

In Abraham’s breakthrough season at Chelsea, he got much more goals than Lukaku and Werner, finishing the campaign off with 15 league goals, more than double the amount Lukaku and Werner both have at the moment.

Abraham netted the winner in Roma’s crucial 2nd leg semi-final clash to send Mourinho’s team into the Europa Conference League, proving that he can do it in the big games as well.

Abraham is nurturing into one of the game’s best strikers, and with his buy-back clause becoming active in 2023, Chelsea should be lurking in the shadows in hope of getting that deal over the line and avoid another case like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, who were sold too early by Chelsea in their careers.

Now, the Blues have the unmissable chance of correcting their problems of yesteryear.

