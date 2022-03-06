Comment: Why Chelsea Need to Take Advantage of Golden Chance to Build Winning Run in Premier League Following Burnley Victory

Chelsea have the perfect opportunity to continue their winning run in the Premier League after beating Burnley on Saturday.

The west London side are currently on a three game win streak, having previously beaten both Crystal Palace and Tottenham in recent weeks.

The European champions have been forced to compete in Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup fixtures, seeing their Premier League schedule disrupted.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their weekend league fixture, manager Thomas Tuchel revealed how difficult it has been in recent weeks to switch between competitions.

“Yeah (first Premier League game in two weeks)," he told the press.

"Actually, it took me some minutes to find the answers to the last two or three Premier League matches. It’s a very weird situation.

"We played two or three matches in the last six or seven weeks in the Premier League. Normally you have a feeling for the competition and have a feeling for where are we."

With 18th-placed Burnley as the west London side's next fixture, this is Chelsea's perfect opportunity to continue their winning ways in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel went on to praise his side for their form in recent weeks, insisting that they are ready to keep fighting against.

"We are on a good run, a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup.

"A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best.

"Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming. There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's next three fixtures come up against teams in the lower half of the table before their clashes begin to get tougher in April and May.

With an impressive 4-0 victory at Turf Moor, there is the chance for the Blues to push on and put together an impressive run of form in the Premier League.

While it may appear for now as though the title race is solely between Manchester City and Liverpool, Tuchel's side will look to push them from third place as much as possible and this upcoming run of games will be crucial.

