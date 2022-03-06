Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Comment: Why Chelsea Need to Take Advantage of Golden Chance to Build Winning Run in Premier League Following Burnley Victory

Chelsea have the perfect opportunity to continue their winning run in the Premier League after beating Burnley on Saturday.

The west London side are currently on a three game win streak, having previously beaten both Crystal Palace and Tottenham in recent weeks.

The European champions have been forced to compete in Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup fixtures, seeing their Premier League schedule disrupted.

imago1010084245h

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their weekend league fixture, manager Thomas Tuchel revealed how difficult it has been in recent weeks to switch between competitions.

“Yeah (first Premier League game in two weeks)," he told the press.

"Actually, it took me some minutes to find the answers to the last two or three Premier League matches. It’s a very weird situation.

"We played two or three matches in the last six or seven weeks in the Premier League. Normally you have a feeling for the competition and have a feeling for where are we."

With 18th-placed Burnley as the west London side's next fixture, this is Chelsea's perfect opportunity to continue their winning ways in the Premier League.

Read More

imago1007843651h

Tuchel went on to praise his side for their form in recent weeks, insisting that they are ready to keep fighting against.

"We are on a good run, a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup.

"A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best.

"Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming. There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

imago1007861581h

Chelsea's next three fixtures come up against teams in the lower half of the table before their clashes begin to get tougher in April and May.

With an impressive 4-0 victory at Turf Moor, there is the chance for the Blues to push on and put together an impressive run of form in the Premier League.

While it may appear for now as though the title race is solely between Manchester City and Liverpool, Tuchel's side will look to push them from third place as much as possible and this upcoming run of games will be crucial.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010175273h (2)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why End of Roman Abramovich's Reign Doesn't Mean End of Chelsea's Success

By Chadley Nagel1 hour ago
imago1002712140h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Attempted to Sign Lionel Messi for Chelsea Under Jose Mourinho

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delighted for Reece James Return Despite Having Won Titles in His Absence

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Report: Owners of MLB's Chicago Cubs Considering Offer for Chelsea

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1009370618h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1003787737h
News

Report: Conor McGregor's Management Company Preparing Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How His Chelsea Side Block Out Off The Pitch Events

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago
imago1010362173h
News

Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Fans to Show Respect in Unity After Roman Abramovich Chants

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago