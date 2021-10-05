Comment: Why Antonio Rudiger Deserves to Have Chelsea Future Resolved Quickly

October 5, 2021
Comment: Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation Needs Dealing With Quickly & Efficiently by Chelsea - He Deserves It

Author:

After seven games Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League and the resilience of Antonio Rudiger has been paramount to this early success. 

The marauding centre-back has featured in all seven of the Blues’ fixtures this season, where he has featured on the left hand side of Tuchel’s preferred back three. 

However, with speculation surrounding Rudiger’s future beginning to gain traction, Chelsea need to act fast to confirm an extension on an integral member of this seasons eleven, should they not want to lose him on a free next summer.

"At the moment yes (he is the best centre back in the country)," said Rio Ferdinand on Rudiger.

sipa_35324216

Since the departure of Frank Lampard in January, Rudiger has formed a renaissance in form like no other as he’s climbed the pecking order to become one of Chelsea’s most influential players. Renown for his blistering pace on the ball and decisiveness at the back, the German international has gained plaudits from all over as he looks to help Chelsea compete for their sixth Premier League title. 

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Paris-Saint-Germain who had prior interest in the player when Tuchel was manager. Both clubs can talk to Rudiger and his representatives in January, six months before his deal expires with the Blues.

Since this speculation has been building across outlets, It has been suggested that the west London side would be open to a new deal with the player should the demands be reasonable and fair. 

Fabrizio Romano stated: "Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing - there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel."

sipa_35373505

The German wants a reported £200,000-a-week in order to secure his future in the capital as he values himself on the level of Romelu Lukaku and N’Golo Kante’s income.

Irrespective of the figure, it is integral for the Blues to act as fast and as incisive as possible in getting this deal done to avoid distracting the player as speculation continues to build.

Rudiger’s attributes which have been developed significantly under Tuchel are proven in the Premier League and should be prioritised over the likes of Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt who’ve been speculated to be lined up as replacements should Rudiger’s contract talks break down again.

sipa_33154796

The German international is a key figure in Chelsea's dressing room and is responsible for the tight knit atmosphere Tuchel has been able to build in such a short time at the club. Former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham even referred to Rudiger as being his 'big brother'.

The quality of Rudiger combined with his importance off the pitch means a future contract is paramount and will be integral should the Blues want to contend with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in years to come.

