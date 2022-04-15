Comment: Why Chelsea's FA Cup Tie With Crystal Palace Is So Important for Their Season

Chelsea are set to face south London rivals Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday, in what could turn out to be one of their most important games of the season.

Tuesday evening saw heartache for the Blues, as they lost 5-4 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after fighting so hard in the second leg.

The reigning European champions looked as though the tie, which saw them lose the first leg 3-1, had been swung in their favour after going up 3-0 after 75 second leg minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

A late goal from Rodrygo however, as well as a header from Karim Benzema in extra time, saw the west London side let the tie slip between their fingers after a game fuelled by passion.

The loss did come with its positives however. For one, Chelsea travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu and won the game over 120 minutes.

They didn't just win the game though, Tuchel's boys put on an exemplary display against a Carlo Ancelotti side that weren't a match.

Secondly, Thomas Tuchel is very good at being one step ahead of the opposition manager.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to praise the German tactician after the game.

"Whatever happens Chelsea are blessed with Thomas Tuchel. What a manager."

If it weren't for a world-class outside of the boot cross from playmaker Luka Modric and a well taken opportunity 10 minutes later from talisman Karim Benzema, Chelsea, in the eyes of many, deserved to win the tie.

The Blues came into the first leg low on confidence after being thoroughly torn apart by west London rivals Brentford and they looked to make up for that the following week.

However, it was not to be and more knockout heartbreak for the Blues struck.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Earlier in the year, Chelsea solidified a place for themselves in the final of the Carabao Cup and after 120 minutes of football that, once again, many would argue the Blues should have won, the European champions lost to Liverpool on penalties.

With Easter Sunday looming, Chelsea must get over their midweek heartbreak quickly and turn their attention towards their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Palace, who, under Patrick Vieira, have been having a very successful season so far, will be desperate to reach their first FA Cup final since 2016 when they lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Chelsea will have to carry their passion to prove themselves into the game with them.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Having already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup so far this season, the weekend's FA Cup tie will be Chelsea's last remaining chance to lift a trophy this season, as the race for the Premier League seems to be between just Manchester City and Liverpool for another season on the trot.

Blues loanee Conor Gallagher, who has been a standout star for the Eagles this season, will not face off in Sunday's game, much to manager Vieira's disliking.

“It’s an experience the player is missing and I’m disappointed for him," he said, as quoted by the Mirror. "He has played all the games so far and if there’s somebody who deserves to be in the semi-final, it’s him because of his performances, so I’m disappointed he won’t be able to play."

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 21-year-old will instead watch on from the sidelines as his loan side take on the side he will most likely represent next season.

Should Chelsea not get through Sunday's game, their last remaining goal for the season will be to secure a top four finish, which seems well within their grasp at the moment.

As such, they will be desperate to get their foot in the final, with Manchester City and Liverpool playing out the other semi-final of the competition.

