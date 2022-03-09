Comment: Why Chelsea's New Owners Must Listen to Tuchel's Cech & Granovskaia Demands

Whilst Roman Abramovich looks to sell Chelsea there is much uncertainty surrounding the club, including the futures of duo Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia.

After listing Chelsea for sale on Wednesday, Abramovich has already had plenty of interest as well as bids for the club as his 19 year run as owner comes to an end.

It remains to be seen as to who will purchase the club and meet his £3 billion valuation, but so far there are '20 credible parties' interested in a deal.

Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have submitted their offer, while Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims he is in discussions to purchase the west London club among a host of other billionaires contacting Raine Group over the purchase.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that it has not been difficult to prepare for the upcoming matches despite the off-the-field rumours as the Blues look to add another FA Cup and Champions League trophy to their cabinet this season.

He said: “Not so difficult. A big credit to the club, what the people who work at the club - everybody here at Cobham. The culture is created from top to bottom then bounces back from bottom to top."

The Blues boss inadvertedly complimented Granovskaia and Cech, who have been working closely with the German since his arrival last season.

"I have the feeling it is, since day one, clear why you work here, how you work here, how you behave, what it takes to be a member of this Chelsea staff, the Chelsea team. This helps because things are so clear, people are very devoted and committed to what they are doing."

For the second time since the announcement of the sale, Tuchel admitted that he would like to see the pair remain at Chelsea due to their 'excellent' relationship with the head coach.

When asked about his preference, Tuchel said: “This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

Whilst, in the past, we have seen Tuchel fall out with those in control of clubs such as at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, the head coach has admitted he feels like Chelsea is the perfect fit for him - and much of this is down to the role of those above him.

"Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues," he recently admitted.

Therefore, the new Chelsea owners must get it right to ensure everything remains perfect for Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

The German has already lifted the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup as well as reaching the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals during his first year at Chelsea.

He has spent the past year building a strong relationship with Cech and Granovskaia, and it would be a disaster for either to leave and be replaced by directors who Tuchel does not enjoy the same relationship with.

Latest reports have stated that Granovskaia is facing a dilemma over her future at Chelsea as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying if they take over the club.

Despite her loyalties to Abramovich, the new Chelsea owners must do everything in their power to keep her and Cech at the club, building on the foundations set in the Abramovich era.

The trio are already building for a future together, with trust in eachother as they look to improve Tuchel's squad and become a real force.

Furthermore, getting rid of a club icon such as Cech in the early stages of ownership would not sit right with the Chelsea fans, who have seen him perform both on and off the field - most notably acting as a peacemaker during protests against the European Super League.

Chelsea are going in the right direction, and keeping all three together and working well is a must for whoever takes over the London club.

