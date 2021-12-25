Why Chelsea's Next Crop of Academy Graduates Are Proving They Can Make it

Chelsea's academy has long been hailed as one of the UK's best youth systems in the 21st century.

Roman Abramovich's youngsters have reached the FA Youth Cup final a total of eight times in the last 10 years, winning five in five consecutive seasons from 2013/14-2017/18.

Then, in December 2018, under former manager Frank Lampard, the senior squad were handed a two season transfer ban that saw them turn their heads to their wealth of young talent; young talent which promises a bright future for the west London side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The list of top flight players that were brought up in the Chelsea academy is endless, from 22-year-old West Ham captain Declan Rice to Crystal Palace's man of the moment Conor Gallagher.

But with a wealth of talented stars comes a cut-throat attitude to filter out those who won't make the cut.

For those who have managed to make it through the ruthless system, they will no doubt go on to be stars of the future.

People will go back-and-forth on whether or not Frank Lampard's tenure in charge of his former club was a success, but what he did do was leave a legacy of young talents that today are running the show.

IMAGO / PA Images

Stars like Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham were all given opportunities under Lampard - the man who also brought in Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Following his dismissal back in January 2021, Thomas Tuchel has been at the helm of the club, and he has taken Lampard's prodigies on to the next level, winning the Champions League in May after just four months in charge.

Despite the £97.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan over the summer, Tuchel has still made an effort to bring through the side's youth stars, who are all proving to be the future of the club.

Trevoh Chalobah, who has spent loan spells away at Ipswich, Huddersfield and French side Lorient over the last three seasons, has impressed this season under Tuchel, even managing to score twice in his 11 league appearances so far.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Recently however, Tuchel has been facing a selection headache with a number of injuries sidelining players as well as a small Covid-19 outbreak leaving seven first team players out of action.

In their absence, we have seen the rise of youngsters like Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons, all of whom are below 19-years-old.

The trio started in Chelsea's recent EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Brentford, which the Blues won 2-0 on the day.

Despite not managing to get on the scoresheet while any of the three players were on the pitch, the Blues side dominated possession and created plenty of chances which excited Chelsea fans everywhere.

IMAGO / Action Plus / News Images / PA Images

Tuchel was over the moon with their performance after the game, considering the youngsters had only trained twice with the senior squad.

"They did well. They hadn't trained for a week because the academy was closed for Covid and then we invited them into training two days ago, so two sessions with us.

"They listened carefully and did their jobs, they did good."

Even away from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's youth talents are thriving, with Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour both impressing under respective loan sides Crystal Palace and Norwich.

Gallagher is being praised as one of the signings of the season this year, with six goals in 16 league games, having only missed one league appearance under Patrick Vieira.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

But it's good news for Thomas Tuchel's side as former England midfielder Steve Sidwell has revealed that the 21-year-old told Rio Ferdinand in an interview that he wanted to go back to Chelsea.

Speaking on the FootballJoe Podcast, Sidwell said: "Rio (Ferdinand) had done an interview with him not long ago, and he said to Rio, afterwards for TV, 'make sure when you speak about me that I stated that I want to go back to Chelsea, that I'm not in the shop window to get a move, I'm doing this to show everyone what I can do to go back to Chelsea."

With Chelsea looking more and more dangerous season upon season, Manchester City and Liverpool will be keeping a watchful eye on the west London side's youth products, well in the knowledge that they are an ever-imposing threat.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube