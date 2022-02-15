Comment: Why Chelsea's Reluctance to Buy in January Will Benefit Thomas Tuchel Long-Term

Chelsea did not dip into the January transfer market despite being as many as thirteen points behind title rivals Manchester City at the time.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James had sustained injuries, whilst Chelsea's attack were not firing on all fronts.

It looked certain that the Blues would make January additions but Tuchel admitted that he was happy with his squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German boss admitted that the decision was a collective one, not a decision made without his input.

"Of course, we looked into the market," he said. "Of course, we were informed about what was possible. And of course, people offered us players. But it is not just about doing it to calm down the noise around it.

"It has to make sense and to make sense you need a big package: quality, personality, you need the position. And in the end, we decided not to do it because we have genuine trust in the players because players like Malang Sarr stepped up when they played.

"So considering the opportunities, it left us with the decision not to do anything – and that was a decision we took together."

This decision could prove to be crucial for Chelsea over the coming years, for several different reasons,

IMAGO / Action Plus

Malang Sarr stepped up.

Firstly, as Tuchel stated, the lack of transfer activity allowed for Chelsea's fringe players to step up and prove their worth.

Malang Sarr benefitted, seeing his game time increased and he proved to be a key player for Tuchel in recent months.

The French defender went from the outskirts of the side to playing every week to combat injury problems.

His induction also allowed Chelsea to switch to a back four, a formation and system that Tuchel was yet to experiment with.

Sarr provided an option at left-back, a position where Marcos Alonso has struggled in the past.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Change of system saw improvement in individual quality.

This switch in system saw Chelsea get the best out of their out-of-form attackers, such as Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan took up his position in a more familiar role with a back four being played, with freedom on the right.

Tuchel noted the improvement in his form and saw a correlation with the change in system.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable," he said after Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur. "It was also maybe his best position to be on the wing. We had the wide position on the right wing, that position does not normally exist in that particular manner when we play 3-4-3, it is more of a wing back."

Romelu Lukaku, who had previously been underperforming, saw an improvement in his form too due to the formation switch as Tuchel stuck with a front four of Ziyech, Mason Mount, Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi, allowing the quartet to build chemistry.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kenedy recall keeps squad balance.

Chelsea were heavily linked with signing a wing-back due to the injury crisis but instead opted to recall Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo to provide cover.

Whilst there were heavy rumours surrounding Lucas Digne, Chelsea held firm and did not bite the bullet to sign him as Aston Villa forked out a whopping £25 million for the left-back.

This would simply have been unsustainable for Chelsea, who have an excess of left-backs in the squad.

Forgotten man Baba Rahman is on loan at Reading, Ian Maatsen is plying his trade for Coventry City, Juan Castillo at Charlton and Emerson Palmieri is at Lyon.

Whilst Chelsea wanted Emerson to return, Lyon would not allow this to happen and saw Tuchel turn to Kenedy.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

If they were to sign a left-back, Tuchel's squad would have lost it's balance completely with potentially four left-sided players returning from loan spells in the summer and the Premier League cutting down on the amount of loans clubs are allowed.

Therefore, bringing Kenedy back made the most sense as Emerson wasn't available.

Tuchel has shown that he can improve players, taking over an out of form squad from Frank Lampard and making them European Champions.

Given time with Kenedy, the German could transform his Chelsea career.

If he cannot work his magic then Chelsea could simply ship Kenedy off in the summer, with plenty of interest in the Brazilian as Leeds United may be his next destination.

IMAGO / Action Plus

No January buys show summer intent.

The main reason for Chelsea's lack of Janaury moves was the fact that they are focused on making the signings of their top targets in the summer window, it has been reported.

The report has suggested that the likes of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni are on the club's list of targets once the season ends.

In the closing days of the window, the Blues were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but he remained at the La Liga side come the deadline.

Dembele is a free agent in the summer and could move to Stamford Bridge for nothing, a completely risk free signing rather than making the move in January.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Furthermore, Chelsea are clearly chasing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and the Spaniards have dropped their valuation for Kounde to between €50-€60 million, as long as Chelsea move for him in the summer.

Rather than signing stop-gap replacements to see the season out, Chelsea are focusing on the longer-term and their reluctance in the transfer market will help Tuchel out in the future.

This should prove to be a source of excitement for Chelsea fans as the Blues seem to finally have a manager that they are preparing for a future with rather than making short-term decisions for success.

