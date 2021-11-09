Comment: Why Christian Pulisic's USMNT Call-Up Can be Good News for Chelsea

Chelsea were in no doubt surprised when USMNT star Christian Pulisic was called up for the November break after only making two substitite appearances for the Blues since returning from a long injury lay-off.

The winger made his long awaited return as Chelsea travelled to Malmo, coming off the bench and looking lively.

A few days later, Pulisic made his second appearance as he came off the bench against Burnley but could not do enough to ensure his side came away with three points.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Just hours after the 1-1 draw, it was announced that Pulisic would be returning to action for the USMNT after missing last month's World Cup Qualifiers due to injury, which he picked up in the previous month's international matches.

However, the USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has promised that the national side will be careful with their use of Chelsea's key man.

He said: "We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend. It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Whilst Chelsea fans vented their frustration at the decision to take Pulisic for the USA's World Cup Qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica, it could work out in the Blues' favour as long as Pulisic stays injury free.

He will be training with the group in a higher intensity than those back at Cobham and also have the opportunity to get more minutes under his belt as he recovers from the ankle injury sustained in September.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will not be match fit despite returning to training in the coming weeks, meaning that Pulisic has the opportunity to get some minutes and show that he is ready to start as Chelsea face Leicester with a depleted frontline.

Therefore, it is not all bad. The advantage of Pulisic getting game time outweighs the chance of him returning to Stamford Bridge with an injury, and with the USMNT boss promising to be careful with the star, let's hope he will return in one piece.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube