Comment: Why End of Roman Abramovich's Reign Doesn't Mean End of Chelsea's Success

We’re in unprecedented times in the world and as expected, football has been affected massively, no club affected more so than Chelsea, whose Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, has opted to part ways after over 20 years with the club and sell up.

During his time as the Blues owner, Abramovich won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Europa Leagues, one UEFA Super Cup and most recently the FIFA Club World Cup – more trophies than any English club in that period.

A true legend of Chelsea Football Club, who will remain forever blue.

IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich took over the London club from almost nothing and turned them into one of Europe’s biggest giants, dominating the English game and having a huge say in European football. In doing so, the Blues have been able to attract the biggest names, namely Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Cesc Fabregas and Michael Ballack, among many others.

Apart from the abundance of riches Chelsea have had in playing personnel, the Abramovich era has seen some of the game’s finest coaches take charge of England’s most successful club in the last 20 years. The likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have all taken over the reins in successful spells at the club.

The Russian billionaire has been the best club owner Chelsea could have ever asked for, and leaves with nothing but positive and successful memories. His ruthlessness in making decisions always proved to be the right decision in taking the club forward and ensuring the Blues stay on top of their game.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Now, he leaves handing a world class squad with a winning DNA over to new ownership with the foundation already laid and built for further success.

Every player in the Chelsea squad has won silverware in their careers and that is largely down to Mr. Abramovich.

Pressure will also be on the new ownership of Chelsea to continue spending the big bucks as done in the Abramovich era. While spending will be high on the list of do’s, ensuring the quality remains at a consistent level is what the new owners will be judged on.

Along with the money and high-quality players, Chelsea need to continue winning trophies, which became accustomed to the Blues under Abramovich’s ownership.

As we bid farewell to arguably the club’s biggest legend, we just hope to see Chelsea Football Club continue to move in an upward trajectory.

