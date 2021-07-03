Comment: Ukraine's Mastermind Shevchenko Would Make a Great Chelsea Manager

As England prepare to face off against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals, former Chelsea man Andriy Shevchenko is quite rightly receiving copious amounts of praise for the job he's doing with his national team.

Learning from some of the greats to adopting his own philosophy, Shevchenko is climbing his way up the managerial ladder and doing a pretty good job.

Despite the striker never hitting the heights that he had at AC Milan during his time at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian is showing all the right signs to one day be a success in the dugout at Chelsea.

Shevchenko's Ukraine are in the Euro 2020 quarter finals Photo by VADIM KUDINOV/SIPA/Sipa USA

Shevchenko was initially turned down for the Ukrainian national job in 2012, lacking the credentials but he did not give up there. The former Blue went on to study his coaching badges before taking up the position of assistant manager for his national team, getting to know the group at Euro 2016 ahead of taking the head coach role following the tournament.

The 44-year-old was trusted to oversee a transitional period in Ukraine, with doubts as to his capabilities when the national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. However, they stuck with the Ukraine legend - trusting in his quiet leadership with the country's new young prospects breaking through and are now reaping the rewards just five years after his appointment.

Shifting away from the experienced players that had been trusted on national duty and failed for so long, Shevchenko handed call-ups to the next generation, the future of Ukraine and has relied on 24-year-old Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko to lead the national team.

The former Blue put his faith in City youngster Zinchenko as he was named captain Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The manager has drawn on his playing experience under former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti whilst he learnt his methods.

“I learned a lot from [José] Mourinho,” Shevchenko said. “He manages the team in a very interesting way – you must always find something valuable at any moment. His mentality is that you always need to believe.”

The coach went on to discuss his own philosophy: “Our principles,” Shevchenko explained, “are compactness, balance between attack and defence, playing through short- and medium-range passes. We want to control the ball.

“There are times when you have to defend. At that point it is already necessary to build a certain concept of the game through the defence, when it is necessary to conduct a quick counterattack. Or vice versa – when you need to maintain the pace of the game through controlling the ball, and then impose our game. The team is going through all these processes now.”

The Milan legend never hit the heights that he did in Italy under Ancelotti when he moved to Chelsea Photo by nk

Shevchenko has been known to switch between his 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 systems with his national team, adopting the pressing philosophy of the great Dynamo Kiev manager Valeriy Lobanovski. These two formations have seen Chelsea's most successful periods under Mourinho, Antonio Conte and most recently Thomas Tuchel.

Lobanovski was seen as one of the forefathers of gegenpressing, a system that has had so much influence on the modern game, notably at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Shevchenko is using hard work to outweigh talent as his Ukrainians have beaten higher ranked sides Portugal and Spain whilst drawing with France since the former striker's introduction as head coach. The manager has no issue keeping his side motivated.

A strong relationship with the Ukraine fans has been key as Shevchenko has overseen a period of transition Photo by Henrique Casinhas / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Coach Shevchenko is not shy of boldness, showing his tough side as he left out important midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in the last 16 against Sweden, a decision that raised a few eyebrows. However, Malinovskyi came off the bench to make a real impact as Ukraine beat the Swede's in extra time to seal their match against England - a masterstroke from Shevchenko.

The way he handles his players is admirable as when tough decisions are made, Shevchenko ensures that no players are unhappy - a trait that would suit him at Chelsea, where player power has often been cited as the reason behind managerial departures.

This shows how suited the coach will be to club football, having to make brave decisions in order to succeed at the very top.

His flexibility has also been admired by the Ukranian nationals as he often switches Zinchenko between midfield and left wing-back, a decision that he had to make against Sweden and was rewarded for as the Manchester City man opened the scoring.

The coach has shown great man management during his time with Ukraine Photo by VADIM KUDINOV/SIPA/Sipa USA

There were great scenes of celebration as the Ukraine fans celebrated success under their legendary former player, much like what Chelsea fans were dreaming of under Frank Lampard. But could the Blues one day experience this jubilation under the former striker?

The Ukraine national team coach has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge previously, before Tuchel was appointed. He was also linked to his former club AC Milan but decided to stay loyal to Ukraine in the build up to Euro 2020.

His son, Kristian, is part of the Blues academy as the former striker has kept a positive relationship with the club. There is a special place for the manager in Roman Abramovich's Chelsea box as the pair often watch the Blues together.

Would Shevchenko be a success in club football? Photo by VADIM KUDINOV/SIPA/Sipa USA

The Ukrainian supported his former club Chelsea in the Champions League final, celebrating Kai Havertz's winner. This came as a surprise to many as his national team captain Zinchenko featured for Manchester City on the day, whilst Abramovich's Russia were at war with Ukraine. His open support could have jeapordised Shevchenko's position as head coach of the national team, but his loyalties to Chelsea may outweigh his current job.

Shevchenko still holds a strong relationship with his old captain John Terry, who could perhaps return to Stamford Bridge one day as Shevchenko's number two. The pair frequently play golf in Surrey together as they embark on their journeys into the management world.

As previously mentioned, player power often plays a part when a manager departs at Chelsea. Blues legend Mourinho had lost the dressing room upon his most recent departure as Abramovich backed the squad over the manager. Perhaps this would change if he had someone he had full trust in, perhaps somebody he could call a friend at the helm.

Whilst the Chelsea job had come too early for Blues legend Lampard, it appears that Shevchenko is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that he gains experience before being in line for the job at Stamford Bridge one day.

A club role is probably next for the Ukrainian, with AC Milan holding a long-standing interest in the manager but first Shevchenko's focus will be on a tasty quarter final against England at Euro 2020.

It is fitting that Shevchenko's side face the English in Italy, where the striker wrote himself into the history books at AC Milan as a club legend and will attempt to repeat the fate as a Ukrainian legend of a manager.

Shevchenko's Ukraine will face England in Roma as they look to progress to the semi-finals England

His close relationship with Abramovich, combined with Shevchenko's modern philosophy and flexibility points the Ukrainian the way of a successful career on the touchlines and if Tuchel's Chelsea career comes to a premature end, the Blues should look no further than Shevchenko.

