Comment: Why France's Euro 2020 Exit is Good News For Chelsea as Kante, Giroud and Zouma Head Home

Football may be coming home for our English boys, but Switzerland said au revoir to Chelsea's French players in the Round of 16.

France came crashing out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16, losing to Switzerland on penalties, but a negative for the French is a positive for Chelsea as N'Golo Kante, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud return home early.

With pre-season training set to start in the first week of July, the French players will be joining up with the squad sooner than if they were to progress to the later rounds of the tournament as Thomas Tuchel will not be taking it easy on his players.

With the French players disappointed, here's why Chelsea should look at the positives.

Switzerland shocked the world to progress to the quarter finals Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

Kante played every game for France, coming off the back of an injury hit season with Chelsea whilst Giroud often featured from the bench. Zouma however, did not play a minute for his country despite the match against Switzerland calling out for the commanding centre back.

With France 3-1 up courtesy of a wonderful Paul Pogba strike, adding to two Karim Benzema goals, there were plenty of warning signs for the French side.

Switzerland kept hitting on the counter attack with pace as they looked to get back into the tie. The French defenders could not keep up with Switzerland's forward players and, with ten minutes left to go, complacency kicked in for France.

Harris Seferovic's opener was added to in the 81st minute, the striker bagging his second of the game before a lapse in concentration saw Pogba gift Switzerland a glorious chance to attack and the Swiss made no mistake, sliding through to Mario Gavranovic to equalise in the last minute.

Prior to this equaliser, Switzerland were creating chances at will - getting in behind the slow French back line who, in all fairness, looked shattered due to Didier Deschamp's reluctance to rotate his side as they were in the 'group of death' alongside Portugal, Germany and Hungary (who are all out of the competition now).

As soon as these cracks in the slow France defence started to show, Zouma should have entered the fray. We have seen the defender's pace and power, along with his ability to make a last ditch, goal saving challenge and it was exactly what France needed as Gavranovic ran past the French defence before finishing.

A fresh Zouma would have been able to catch the Swiss forward and put pressure on the man, before perhaps making one his trademark tackles to win France the game - not to mention that Deschamps started with a back three for the first time, a carbon copy of the system that Zouma has been playing in since January for Chelsea and has good knowledge of.

A trademark Kurt Zouma slide could've made all the difference for France Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, we will never know if the defender would have saved his nation because Zouma didn't feature as France went crashing out of the tournament, a positive result for Chelsea.

Zouma's club and national teammate, hard working midfielder Kante played every minute for the French side in midfield - constantly running up and down to contribute in both attack and defence as Kante does.

Let's not forget, this is on the back of a tough season for Chelsea where he was hit with injuries under both Frank Lampard and Tuchel.

This Chelsea side also relied heavily on Kante into the late stages of the Champions League, as well as competing in a high intensity Premier League finish and FA Cup run.

So maybe, just maybe, Kante returning early from the tournament will allow the midfielder to have a bit of a rest this summer and come back to pre-season fresh and ready to go once again as Chelsea are set for a busy schedule next season, competing in the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup amongst the usual competitions.

Whilst Kante isn't the type to be jetting off on holiday to Ibiza, let's hope our midfielder can take the time off to enjoy a break before returning for pre-season training.

France's early elimination could also benefit Chelsea and allow the club to begin fresh contract talks with Kante, who we will be hoping to tie down.

N'Golo Kante was ever present for his country at Euro 2020 Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

The early exit could also be a positive for AC Milan, who are looking to seal a deal to bring Giroud to the San Siro. The striker's representatives are keen to reach an agreement with Chelsea to free the Frenchman of his contract and see him playing in Italy next season, but a deal was never likely during an international tournament - with Giroud's focus with France.

Finally, with Kylian Mbappe - who missed the decisive penalty - confirming that he'd call his former boss Tuchel after the Euros, this phone call will be coming sooner than expected.

Could the German try to persuade the 22-year-old to join his European Champions? One can dream.

The eliminated players will return to Cobham this month and begin preperations for an action packed season as Chelsea look to challenge for titles on all fronts.

