Comment: Why Chelsea Need to Turn Form Around Ahead of Favourable Fixtures

Comment: Why it is the Perfect Time for Chelsea to Turn Premier League Form Around Ahead of Favourable Fixtures

It has been a tough few weeks on the pitch for Chelsea, especially after such a strong start to the season.

A 4-0 thrashing of Juventus at the end of November sparked a lot of optimism within the fanbase and the Blues were top of the Premier League table after a 3-0 win away at Leicester City.

However once they entered their December run of fixtures, they began to dip in form and lose their top spot in the league.

Just three Premier League wins since then has seen Thomas Tuchel's side drop to third in the table, and they are now 13 points behind the leaders Manchester City, who they lost 1-0 to on Saturday. If Chelsea are to end the season strongly, they need to turn their form around very soon.

The Blues have only lost twice since the end of September but a series of draws, that should really have been wins for the quality that they possess, have seen Chelsea struggle to gain points in the league.

Tuchel's side are one of three teams that were hotly tipped to win the title at the beginning of the season but with City now finding themselves in a commanding lead in terms of points, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that either Liverpool or the west London side will be able to challenge them.

However, there is still the opportunity for the Blues to end the season in a very respectable top three finish, something they haven't achieved since the 18/19 season. When looking at their upcoming fixtures after January, it is certainly an achievable outcome.

Once the full time whistle blows in their home Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea will have nearly two weeks off for the winter break. They will then face League One side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round before heading off to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup.

Until the end of the season, they will play nine games against teams who are currently in the bottom half of the table, with only three matches against 'top' opposition; Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United.

On paper it looks relatively simple for the Blues however, in order for them to make the most of the opportunity, they will need to secure wins in the away game at Brighton and home fixture against Spurs to generate the start of a good run of form.

A last minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck secured a point for the Seagulls at the end of December, so Chelsea will be keen to take home the three points this time round. They did, however, beat their London rivals twice in the last couple of weeks, with 2-0 and 1-0 wins home and away earning them a spot in the Carabao Cup final.

With the injury problems they have suffered this season, a two week break beginning at the end of the month will surely be welcomed by the European Champions, giving them time to rest and recuperate ahead of the second leg of the season.

Chelsea are also in the knockout stages of the Champions League and will be keen to progress far in the hope of defending the title they won last season. With the Premier League title somewhat out of their reach, the domestic cups will prove to be even more valuable if they are to win more silverware this year.

A top top three finish in the league would signal a somewhat successful campaign, but another trophy to add to the cabinet will be needed to please the overall fanbase.

Looking at the remaining Premier League fixtures, if Chelsea are able to perform as they are expected to against the lower placed teams, then top three should be a certainty.

However if they continue to display the form they have shown in recent matches, particularly at home, then it could be a lot easier said than done.

Only time will tell if they can achieve such a conclusion to the campaign, particularly when the Premier League continues to prove just how competitive it can be.

