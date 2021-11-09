Comment: Why Mason Mount Should Stay At Chelsea During International Break

Having not featured for Chelsea in their last three outings against Burnley, Malmo and Newcastle due to illness, Mason Mount should refrain from travelling with England in their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has been suffering from a wisdom tooth infection in recent weeks, which has led to his lack of game time, but he has been included in Gareth Southgate's England selection.

However, having been forced to have surgery on his tooth, the youngster did not report for England duty on Monday morning and it is not yet known when he will return.

IMAGO / Sportimage

On Monday morning, England reported that Mount was one of four players not to have shown up for international duty, along with Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse and Luke Shaw.

"Mount’s arrival has been delayed due to recent dental surgery and he will continue to be monitored in the coming days, as will Shaw who is currently following concussion protocol at his club," the report stated, as quoted by the official Chelsea website.

Mount is, as far as we know, in Southgate's plans for the Three Lions' fixtures.

However, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel announced on his Friday afternoon press conference ahead of the Burnley clash, that Mount had lost weight due to his illness.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“He was ill - the wisdom teeth made him feel ill because there was an infection," Tuchel told the press, as quoted by football.london.

“Mason was back in training yesterday but has lost weight because he couldn’t eat properly and is on medication."

As such, questions are being raised as to whether Mount is ready to jump straight back into the action and it may be in Chelsea's best interest for him to spend more time recovering.

Chelsea's next fixture will be against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on 20 November, and Tuchel will pray that Mount is available for that.

Whether he could do with the rest before the Leicester clash, or the international game time against Albania and San Marino is a debate that will undoubtedly be occupying Tuchel's mind.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Former Chelsea and England legend Joe Cole is adamant to see Mount feature again for his country, pleading for Southgate to play him alongside Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

“I am still all for Gareth putting his best players out on the pitch to give England the best chance of winning," said Cole, as quoted by the Sun. "That includes finding a way to use Mount, Foden and Grealish in the same team.

“Why wouldn’t you want those three on the pitch at the same time with the talent they have?"

While we wait for an update on Mount's status, Tuchel will be hoping and praying that Southgate and him come to the correct decision.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube