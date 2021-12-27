Comment: Why N'Golo Kante's Absence Could Prove Disastrous for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante picked up an injury in his side's 3-1 recent Boxing Day win over Aston Villa, which could spell serious trouble for his side, who are looking to improve on their recent run of poor form.

The Frenchman placed fifth in this year's Ballon d'Or competition behind Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema, and in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne.

Since joining Chelsea back in 2016, Kante has proven to be potentially the best player in the world in his position, which is why his absence may prove so difficult for the west London side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In a position that is often overlooked, N'Golo Kante has re-invented the defensive central midfield role with his incredible stamina as well as his impressive defensive awareness.

Having only recently recovered from a knee injury that saw him out of action for a number of weeks, Kante was seen in action last week against Wolves, after which Thomas Tuchel voiced his praise for the 30-year-old.

"Of course he makes the difference because he's a very very special player. I've said it 100 times, and can repeat it another 100 times, there are no more words, it is outstanding quality that helps every team in the world."

The week prior, Tuchel put Kante on the bench and jokingly declared it was simply 'to scare the Everton bench'.

"Tomorrow he is there to scare the Everton bench. Every time he stands up and I call his name out.

“It’s like this. He is superman, when he is on the pitch he gives you that feeling, maybe the stadium, he reassures everybody else on the pitch that we have some extra force there some extra gear and that’s why he is so important."

With Chelsea's mounting injury list, however, Kante's recurring knee problems which seem to have struck again may prove to be a problem.

Fellow midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have both been struggling with injuries in recent weeks and in their stead, players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saúl Ñíguez have been forced to step up.

IMAGO / Sportimage / PA Images

However, with them gone, the Blues' results have significantly dropped, which has also seen them drop from first in the Premier League to third.

In his 10 league appearances so far, Kante has made 18 tackles, the same as Thiago Silva but in six less games than the Brazilian.

He has also won 45 duels and made 55 ball recoveries, meaning he contributes a great amount to his side's defensive line.

When he was fit and Chelsea's defence was firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, they were looking like one of the best defences in world football.

More recently, however, amid their injury and Covid-19 crisis, the Blues have conceded 10 goals in their last seven league games, having only conceded four in their first 12 games.

IMAGO / PA Images

With his knee injury proving to be a problem against against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, N'Golo Kante is likely to miss out on his side's upcoming game against Brighton on Wednesday.

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot," revealed Thomas Tuchel.

Should the problem keep him out for too long, Chelsea will struggle, especially given their tough run of fixtures in January.

The west London side will face Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Tottenham twice; all in the space of the next three weeks, meaning squad rotation will be essential.

Tuchel will be praying that Kante make a swift return as his absence will spell danger for a club that are currently looking to get back to winning ways.

