Comment: Why Now Is a Crucial Time for Timo Werner to Turn His Chelsea Fortunes Around

It is fair to say that Timo Werner has not had a great campaign for Chelsea this year.

The German international joined in the summer of 2020 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and racked up a total of 27 goal involvements in his first season in English football, an encouraging number for the attacker.

However this year, his numbers have been a lot lower and therefore questions have been raised over his future at the reigning World and European Champions.

Despite this, there is still time for Werner to turn his fortunes around at Chelsea and prove to Thomas Tuchel why he deserves to remain a part of his squad.

IMAGO / CordonPress

In his last two games for the club Werner has scored three goals and assisted once, therefore playing a key role in his side's success.

Despite criticism for his Premier League performance against Brentford after the international break, he was named in the starting lineup for their trip to Southampton last weekend.

He proceeded to score twice against the Saints, with his first being a really composed finish as he made a fine run through the middle and took the ball around goalkeeper Fraser Forster, before slotting it into an empty net.

Then when the Blues travelled to Real Madrid for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie just three days later, Werner was on hand to assist Mason Mount for their first of the evening, before he scored their third in the second half with a really well taken goal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Before this current run he had been in and out of the team under Tuchel, with the German making a total of 29 appearances, but not all of them were starts.

During the recent international break he hinted that the style of play used at his national team suits him better than that at Chelsea, as he said: "I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

Werner has 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country, with seven of those total contributions coming in as many appearances for Germany.

IMAGO / Colorsport

His last goal for the Blues before his first against Southampton came at the beginning of March, when he netted against Luton Town in the FA Cup.

However his performances in his last two appearances could see him make a start in the same competition on Sunday, when they play Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

If he is to feature for Chelsea though, whether he starts or comes off the bench, it is vital he makes key contributions to the team if he wants to turn his fortunes around.

Tuchel praised the attacker after his performance against the Saints, saying: "He could have scored more. He had huge chances and a lot of chances. It was his favourite position against an opponent we knew we could find spaces in behind.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"It was for him to make a statement out of it which he did. He could have scored more but we are happy with his strong performance."

Chelsea will be keen to make it to the final for the third season in a row, losing at the final hurdle on both previous occasions against Arsenal and Leicester City.

They will have to be at their best to beat a determined Eagles side led by Patrick Vieira, and Werner could be in line for an appearance against them on Sunday.

He will be full of confidence after his recent contributions, despite speculation Werner is 'at least thinking' of leaving the club, but it is now up to him to make it count if he is trusted for the job by Tuchel, and if he wants to remain a part of Chelsea next season.

