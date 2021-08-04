Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku Would Be the Perfect Signing for Chelsea

There has been a lot of noise regarding Chelsea’s pursuit of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku in recent days.

Reports claimed Inter Milan rejected an offer of €100 million-plus Marcos Alonso as Chelsea eyed a Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge.

It’s been no secret that the Blues are after a top striker this summer. Thomas Tuchel has expressed his interest in a centre forward. Chelsea’s main target was Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but a deal looks to be dead.

Chelsea have identified Romelu Lukaku as their 'back up' candidate to bring to Stamford Bridge.

With Haaland out of the picture, many of the Blues faithful were left disheartened by the current situation with the Dortmund striker. However, should the Blues secure Lukaku’s services, it would be a sensational coup for Tuchel’s side.

Inter Milan aren’t willing to sell on the cheap. With that being said, it would take an exceptional offer for the club to accept.

When looking at the pair, it’s a no brainer that Haaland would be one for the next decade, and the Blues would be able to sell on for an even bigger fee.

As for Lukaku, the Belgium forward is currently in his prime at the age of 28. Last season, Lukaku was Inter’s top goalscorer with 30 goals in 44 games. The striker enjoyed a sensational campaign whereby the club went on to lift the Serie A.

Throughout his career, Romelu has spent most of his time in England with spells at Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United. That reason alone is why the Belgium would be better suited to the club.

The forward was targeted a lot during his time in England. However, Lukaku has spent the last few years developing his game and establishing himself as one of Europe’s best strikers.

His sheer presence in the team will complement the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. After winning the Champions League, bringing in a world-class striker will help take Chelsea to the next step. It’s evident that Lukaku would be the perfect signing as he is used to the country and will no doubt bag 20 plus goals a season for the Blues.

Sipa USA

Now is the perfect time to invest in a player like Lukaku. He is simply in his prime, and the club will be able to get three good years out of the forward at least. An argument could be made that the forward is the final piece of the puzzle.

With the Blues’ rivals dipping into the market, it’s time for the board to splash the cash on a top-class centre forward.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube