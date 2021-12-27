Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku's Return to Chelsea is Just What Thomas Tuchel Needs in Premier League Title Race

Romelu Lukaku came back with a bang against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, providing a late present for Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea fans.

The club record signing proved his worth, scoring just six minutes after his introduction and impressively winning a penalty late on.

The Blues fans will have had flashbacks to heroes of the past such as Diego Costa and Didier Drogba as Lukaku put in a dominating performance.

IMAGO / Eibner

Much like his predecessor's, Lukaku bullied the Aston Villa defence with his strength, power and speed, epitomised as he shrugged Matty Targett off the ball inside the Villa half and strode in on goal.

With so much green space infront of him, Lukaku used an underrated attribute of his, speed, to close down the distance between him and the goalkeeper and used his body wisely inside the box to draw a foul from Ezri Konsa and gift Jorginho an opportunity for his brace, which was taken well from the spot.

The substitution may be the most inspired of Tuchel's Chelsea career so far, with Christian Pulisic being bullied up-front, no fault of his own.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The USMNT captain was not up for the battle against Konsa and Tyrone Mings, and who can blame him, standing at 5'10 compared to 6'5 Mings.

It all changed at half-time, with the scores level. It had the feeling of the bigger brother standing up to his younger siblings' bullies as Lukaku stood up to the Aston Villa defence and got his rewards just moments after coming on.

His movement, another underrated attribute, was perfect as he anticipated Callum Hudson-Odoi's fantastic cross, running ahead of Mings to head in.

This is something we have not seen from a Chelsea striker in years, the ability to powerfully head a ball past the opposition, with Alvaro Morata the last forward with the ability to do so on a consistent basis.

Lukaku did not stop there though as he dragged the Aston Villa defence out, creating space for those behind him.

IMAGO / PA Images

This was highlighted by Hudson-Odoi after the match as he said: "Rom is an amazing player. His strengths are very good for us upfront. He knows how to hold the ball up so we can play around him really well."

It is clear that the forward provided a real boost to his teammates, with Chelsea looking much better with him on the pitch.

One thing that really stood out was indeed his movement, off the ball as well as on it.

Lukaku and Chelsea finally utilised one of the Belgian's biggest strengths, coming in off the right-wing.

IMAGO / PA Images

With Pulisic playing in a wider role at wing-back in the second-half, the play came from his side rather than Marcos Alonso's.

As Mason Mount drifted centrally to help press, Lukaku picked his position wide right off the ball and this was to Chelsea's advantage.

We saw this numerous times throughout the 28-year-old's time under Antonio Conte in Italy and it appears that Tuchel has instructed his team to utilise this cheat code.

His strength down the right was shown late on and into added time as Hudson-Odoi battled to get the ball to his striker out right.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Lukaku used his acceleration to beat the faster looking Targett to the ball, before showing his strength as he took the ball in his stride under pressure before heading for goal on his left foot.

The Aston Villa defence knew that had to stop the big man one way or another, trying to shield him onto his right foot which would mean any challenge on Lukaku would result in a penalty.

Finding himself in a dangerous position, Lukaku shielded the ball well with his big frame and anticipated the challenge from Konsa to win the penalty, rather than go for goal himself.

It was this inspired piece of play that gave Chelsea fans flashbacks to former Blue Costa and his performance against West Brom.

When Conte's side had their backs against the wall and were not playing well, Costa took the game by the scruff of it's neck and much like Lukaku, powered down the right and into the West Brom box before finishing in a 1-0 win,.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Lukaku will no doubt be a success if he continues to draw comparison's to Chelsea's former hero, but the match against Aston Villa showed signs of the world class forward the Blues have acquired.

With games coming thick and fast, Lukaku's return will be a welcome one for Tuchel as the Blues look to compete for the Premier League title.

The head coach even admitted that Lukaku is not fully fit and ready, but with an 'unfit' Man of the Match performance from the bench, Chelsea fans will be drooling with excitement about what Lukaku can do when fully fit and firing.

Chelsea face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday before hosting Liverpool on January 2nd, with Lukaku impressing previously at Anfield when the Blues were down to ten men.

As Chelsea look to challenge Liverpool and Man City for the title, a fully fit and firing Lukaku is just what Tuchel needs to turn the season back into Chelsea's favour.

