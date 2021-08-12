Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku’s Second Chelsea Spell Will Be Different to Man Utd Stint

Chelsea have announced the signing of 28-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

The deal amounts to a total of £97.5 million - the Belgian completed his medical last Sunday, and the club officially announced the transfer on Thursday after competing in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.

This is a hugely exciting signing for the club - the striker is a proven world-class goal-scorer, the vital element Chelsea missed last season in their squad (Jorginho finished highest league scorer with seven penalties), and represents building upon the strength of May’s Champions League victory.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Moreover, the player is a Chelsea fan at heart, and will be desperate to prove himself properly in West London, after zero goals in 10 games between 2011 and 2014 the first time around.

Lukaku’s Inter spell paints an image of a player performing at a truly elite level. In his first season in Italy, Lukaku bagged 34 goals in all competitions as I Nerazzurri finished just one point behind Juventus in Serie A, the joint-highest for Inter since Ronaldo in 1997/1998.

Lukaku averaged a goal contribution every 104 minutes in a superb debut campaign - including nine contributions in six Europa League games. His eight consecutive goals in Europe equaled the streak set by Alan Shearer for Newcastle in the then-UEFA Cup in 2005.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Last season, however, Lukaku seriously elevated his game to a world-beating standard. Big Rom scored another 30 goals in all competitions - including 24 in Serie A as Inter won their first league title since 2010. Lukaku’s 10 assists in the league also rendered him the first player to score 20+ and assist 10+ in Serie A since 2004.

Another Ronaldo comparison - Lukaku took seven less games than the Brazilian to score 50 goals for Inter (70 compared to 77). Rom carried this form into this summer’s Euros with four goals in five games for Belgium, including a powerful brace against Russia.

Despite this insane record, some question marks linger about Lukaku’s potential at Chelsea given his patchy and underwhelming Premier League for Man Utd between 2017 and 2019. What will be different that ensures Lukaku’s return to Chelsea will be a successful one?

Man Utd Spell

Lukaku almost rejoined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 before signing for Man Utd in a £75million deal - the Blues capturing Alvaro Morata instead. The Belgian had a relatively decent first season in Manchester. He scored 27 in all competitions as United finished 2nd in the league, including five in six in the FA Cup as the Red Devils lost to Chelsea in the final.

(Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Sipa USA)

However, Lukaku’s 16 league goals was a nine goal decline from his previous, final season at Everton, and he only scored two in 10 against other ‘top six teams’.

The 2018/19 represented further stagnation for Lukaku under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Belgian scored 12 in the league as United finished 6th (four goals against Burnley and Palace), and only added another three goals across the FA Cup and Champions League.

Lukaku found himself on the right-wing a few times, including in a 2-1 home win against West Ham in April. Rom later revealed it was this point that convinced him to leave United - “the coach called me for a meeting and I told him what I thought and that I wanted to leave. He read in my face that I didn’t want to stay any longer and he replied that he didn’t want to hold anyone against it.”

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

A move away from the club looked inevitable in the summer of 2019 - before Inter broke their transfer record to sign the Belgian for €80million.

What’s changed?

How can Chelsea and Lukaku guarantee these issues do not recur? Firstly, Rom is in far better physical shape than he was in 2018-2019, when Gary Neville claimed his “unprofessionalism is contagious”.

Upon moving to Italy, it was discovered Lukaku suffered from a digestive system condition previously undiagnosed at United. The striker was able to lose 3kg in four days in his first days under Antonio Conte - who placed him on the ‘Bresola’ diet of chicken or turkey with vegetables, and extra fitness and conditioning work.

Lukaku also revealed Conte solely trained him with his back to goal for his first three months at Inter to further accumulate strength and attacking power. He told France Football “At each training, he would put Ranocchia behind me and asked him to go hard against me. Every time I lost the ball, we had to start the drill again”

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Lukaku is in the shape of his career - this is evident when you watch him for just five minutes for Inter or Belgium.

Furthermore, the tactical setup at Inter was far better suited at Inter for Lukaku than at United, and this approach shares similarities with Tuchel’s Chelsea.

In Lukaku’s last United season he operated primarily in front of a midfield three of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera - with the former responsible for creativity.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

However, Inter under Conte setup with a 3-5-2 system - Lukaku operating in conjunction with Lautaro Martinez in attack, with Achraft Hakimi and Ivan Perisic at wing-backs. This system could be replicated at Chelsea with Lukaku up front with Kai Havertz - and Mason Mount in the attack oriented Nicolo Barella-role. Reece James whipping crosses into Lukaku is a scary prospect for Premier League defenders.

It was in this role that Lukaku ranked in the top 10% for strikers in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues for goals per 90 (0.80), assists per 90 (0.30), and non-penalty expected goals and assists per 90 (0.81).

All things point to a happy reunion between Lukaku and Chelsea next season. Didier Drogba certainly appears pleased. He’s come home.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube