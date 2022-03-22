Comment: Why the International Break Has Come at the Perfect Time for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel

It may seem hard to believe, but Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have only around two months left of the season.

The Blues have entered the third international break of the campaign, with World Cup qualifiers and friendlies to be played by various countries.

For the World and European Champions the last few weeks have proven to be very busy, but also very successful.

However although their momentum has been halted for the next couple of weeks, this international break has probably come at the perfect time for Chelsea and Tuchel.

The west London side have played a total of 49 games so far this season, competing in the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

This is the most out of any team in the top flight, with more games set to be played as Chelsea progress through to the later stages of the league and cup competitions.

After their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, Tuchel spoke on how his players can now 'recharge and disconnect' ahead of the final weeks of the season.

"Very easy – a holiday for the players that have the chance.

"That they recharge and disconnect from football because they deserve and it is also very important that they take this possibility to come with a fresh mindset for the last eight weeks of the season and the guys who go for international duties I hope they have the success they want and they come back not injured."

Two trophies have already been won by the Blues this campaign; Super Cup success came at the beginning of the season thanks to a penalty shootout victory against Villarreal, with the club's first ever Club World Cup win coming against Palmeiras in February.

However, they have the chance to make the season even more successful than it already it is.

Following their 4-1 aggregate win against Lille in the knockout stages, Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

As well as this Tuchel's side will take another trip to Wembley to play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Due to them playing so many games in recent weeks, the international break comes at a welcome time as they look to win even more silverware.

Those who are not involved for their countries will have time to recover from a busy period of club action, with squad depth being key to Chelsea's success this season.

Reece James was called up to the England squad for their friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, but the club have decided to pull him out as he is just recovering from a recent injury.

A wise choice from the World and European Champions, especially given how key he could be down the right hand side in the final weeks.

Ten games are left to be played in the Premier League too, with the Blues looking to consolidate their spot in this season's top four.

However, Tuchel insists that they will push Manchester City and Liverpool right to the very end.

"The problem is they are also on a run for a long time. They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling and it seems like their three years on a run our 13 games is not enough. We have to be honest.

"We will never admit anything before things are decided. We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit.

"We cannot do anything else, but we should not get carried away that two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, they deserve to be where they are and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible."

The remaining weeks of the season will by no means be easy, but they could also prove to be very exciting as Chelsea get even closer to more silverware.

