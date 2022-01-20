Comment: Why There is no Time to Panic as Chelsea Still Have it All to Play for Despite Premier League Form

With Thomas Tuchel's side being without victory in their last four matches, some fans and media have started to panic regarding Chelsea's chances this season, however the Blues still have it all to play for.

Frustrating draws to Everton, Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion (twice in the last month), as well as defeat to Manchester City, has left Chelsea twelve points off the top of the Premier League table.

Therefore, it is easy to hit the panic button, with headlines emerging once again, sensationalising Chelsea's season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, it is all still to play for as Chelsea head into a period which could see them come away with silverware.

Whilst it is easy to suggest that Chelsea should be doing better at the moment, we must remember that there are reasons for the current struggle.

Tuchel's system is heavily reliant on Chelsea's wing-backs, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, but the pair have been out injured.

Chilwell will miss the rest of the season, a huge blow to the Blues who must act fast and bring in a replacement this window.

James on the other hand has handed Chelsea a boost as he looks to be returning to some kind of training.

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have been loyal servants and proven their worth in the past but the fact remains, they simply are not good enough to play regularly at wing-back in a title challenging side.

The pair's lack of pace and attacking ability could have cost Chelsea their title chances this season, but the team are still well and truly in with a chance of coming away from the season with plenty of silverware.

The Spanish duo aren't solely to blame though, as Tuchel is aware of players like Mason Mount dropping their standards in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He has also attributed this to the absence of Chelsea's wing-backs.

"Reece, N’Golo and him were so strong together," Tuchel explained, as quoted by football.london. "This is what we've been talking about (relationships on the pitch): when you turn, you know without even looking he will come now or I will go and get the pass and he will come in, so I will be here.

"We are missing this. And I think, without asking him now, Mason is missing this. He has this genuine understanding with Reece and with Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the other side."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With a Carabao Cup final to play, Chelsea can add the first domestic piece of silverware up for grabs to their collection and hand Tuchel his first domestic trophy in English football.

Alongside this, Tuchel also has the opportunity to make history by being the first Blues manager to lift the Club World Cup, playing in Abu Dhabi next month.

Whilst the alarm bells are ringing at the end of January, by the end of February it could be a very different story if Chelsea manage to collect two trophies that are on offer to them.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues will hope to have James back in the squad by then with Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah also returning in the next few weeks.

Tuchel got it spot on as he likened Chelsea's situation to that of Liverpool last season, as he said: “Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave."

IMAGO / Xinhua

Therefore, Tuchel will be keen to have his whole squad back as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

The Champions League round of 16 clash against Lille also gives his side the opportunity to progress to the quarter finals, where anything can happen as we saw last season.

Chelsea's confidence from lifting a European title last year should provide a boost under the lights on European nights for the young squad, who will hopefully have their teammates back and available for selection.

It is also worth noting that Chelsea have an impressive history in the FA Cup, with the Blues reaching the final in each of the last two seasons.

Although they fell to defeat in both finals, Chelsea will be eager to right these wrongs and go all the way this season with a favourable fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle to come.

IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore, let's not push the panic button just yet. This time next month the media could once again be heaping praises on 'The Best Men's Coach of 2021', Tuchel as the opportunity to bring home two trophies in the next month will amplify the short term memory and sensationalist ways of the English media.

By the end of the season Chelsea could finish as runners-up to Manchester City, have lifted the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and even the Champions League.

If that is the case, we will all look back at this 'crisis' period with smiles on our faces, not realising what was around the corner for the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube