Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel Must Stop Snubbing Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea Struggle for Form in Attack

As the end of the season approaches, it is a crucial time for clubs to make their final pushes of the campaign in order to end on a high ahead of the summer break.

For Chelsea though this is a lot easier said than done, especially when you look at their recent form.

In their last nine games since they returned from the international break the Blues have won just four matches in all competitions, with four losses and one draw making up the rest of their results.

A 1-0 defeat away at relegation battlers Everton on Sunday was another poor showing from Thomas Tuchel's side, especially as they look secure Champions League football once again with a top four finish in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Two goals in their last three games has not been good enough from the Blues, especially when they have had 74 attempts across the fixtures.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount were all enjoying good form in recent weeks, but they appear to have lost their mojo in previous results.

However one player who has not featured as much as others is Hakim Ziyech, and he could be the key to solving Chelsea's problems up front.

The Moroccan's last few appearances for the west London side have been off the bench, with his last start coming in the 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the beginning of April.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite the attack struggling to find the back of the net as of late, Tuchel revealed after the loss against the Toffees that he believes their recent problems are down to defensive errors.

"If there is something I could do, I would try it. The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

He also added: "Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet. That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We are a team that needs to be on the very top level in every match. If we try to get away with being okay we lose games and that’s how it is."

Throughout January and February, Ziyech was enjoying a great run of form for Chelsea, and his ability to create something out of nothing was hugely beneficial to his side.

He scored the opener away at Brighton with a long range effort, before curling a beauty into the top left corner from outside the box against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was then Chelsea's hero in their trip to Crystal Palace midway through February as he was able to tap in at the back post in the latter stages of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore the quality he possesses, especially on his left foot, has proven to be crucial for the Blues at points this season.

Couple this with his ability to create chances and score goals out of nothing, and Chelsea could soon see their misfortune in front of goal disappear.

Tuchel's side have just five games left to play this season, with top four yet to be secured and an FA Cup final against Liverpool still to play.

It is crucial in the next few days and weeks that they resolve their issues up front, otherwise the campaign could end on a sour note.

