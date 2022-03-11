Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel’s Response to Blues Uncertainty Proves Chelsea Made Perfect Managerial Choice

Just when Chelsea had overcome their difficult spell on the pitch, a wave of disturbing news brewed at the shores of Stamford Bridge as owner Roman Abramovich was frozen of all assets, with Chelsea Football Club the most affected by the UK Government’s ruling.

The decision made by the Government means that Chelsea will still be operating by participating in the Premier League and so on, but cannot sell any tickets, sell merchandise or will be blocked from buying or selling players.

It seems everything is unpredictable at Chelsea at the moment with a dark, heavy cloud hovering over the Blues’ future as an elite-level club. With these difficult times comes difficult challenges and that is where big and strong personalities come into play in ensuring the ship stays afloat.

That person for the World Champions has been manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Despite the disturbances surrounding the club, Tuchel has done incredibly well to keep the noise away from the players and keep them concentrated in their quest to maintain a comfortable position in the race for top four.

Tuchel has managed Chelsea through a number of injuries to key players, ongoing issues with players testing positive with COVID-19 and now he has to deal with the club in the process of being sold, whilst they have been sanctioned.

Through all this, Chelsea have won two trophies so far this season and sit in third spot – which is quite extraordinary all things considered. Nothing can stop Tuchel and his desire to lead Chelsea to greater heights. No matter the hurdle, Tuchel steers the Blues over it.

In what is looking like the London club’s most challenging period since their existence, Tuchel is the one who has to deal with it and face all the questions from the media. Still, the German tactician always has the right answers and keeps the fans believing.

After the Blues beat Norwich in midweek, Tuchel said: "As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games, we will be there, and we will compete hard. Rival fans who stayed up all night hoping to laugh at Chelsea can go to sleep now."

His passion and desire runs through the entirety of Chelsea Football Club, from the fans, to the players, to the staff.

Tuchel is proving to be a cult hero at the club and is doing a fantastic job in keeping things together through these circumstances, even when all seems to be lost.

