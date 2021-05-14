Comment: Winning the FA Cup Is Crucial for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to lead Chelsea to their ninth FA Cup title at Wembley on Saturday and claim his first piece of silverware as Blues boss.

The German has done a superb job since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January, guiding the west Londoners to FA Cup and Champions League finals as well as to third place in the Premier League with two games remaining.

The Blues step into the first of their two major finals when taking on Brendan Rodgers’ side on the hallowed turf this weekend and will hope to go one better than last year after they lost to Arsenal in the 2020 final.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Should Tuchel get his hands on the FA Cup, it would surely stand him in good stead for his own managerial ambitions, and for the upcoming Premier League fixture with Leicester, as well as the Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

However, should Chelsea suffer the same fate as they did in last season’s FA Cup final, it could do the opposite and potentially knock their confidence going into their key fixtures of the season.

Tuchel will need to be wary of the threat posed by Rodgers’ side and will hope that Mason Mount can continue his fine form for the club, as well as Hakim Ziyech who has scored in each of Chelsea’s last two matches in the competition.

The FA Cup is an excellent trophy to win, one Tuchel will be keen to add to his CV in his debut season at Chelsea. But, it’s also important that this fairly new group of young Blues taste success at this level, which will give them a massive lift ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, and, seasons to come in the future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube