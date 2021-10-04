Comments: Thomas Tuchel's Words of Encouragement Will Offer Saul Niguez Hope at Chelsea

Saul Niguez's hasn't had a smooth start since arriving in England in September after completing his Deadline Day loan switch from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has featured just twice in Thomas Tuchel's side following his summer switch and it has been underwhelming to say the least.

It was 45 minutes of struggle for the Spaniard against Aston Villa on his debut last month, which saw him taken off at half-time. He was given further minutes later on in September against Villa, this time in the Carabao Cup. 76 minutes in the cup tie, Saul was played in a more advanced position rather the the central midfield spot Tuchel had promised him upon his signing.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both Saul and Tuchel acknowledged the troubled beginning to life in west London.

The Chelsea boss admitted after his debut: "Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League.

While Saul said it will take him a couple of months before he fully adapts and acclimatises to life in the Premier League.

Saul hasn't featured in recent games, but was on the verge of being selected against Southampton however wasn't. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley were once again preferred to the 26-year-old, just like they were in Turin during the Juventus defeat. It was likely a hard and frustrating watch for Saul from the bench, watching himself fall down the pecking order.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Particularly about Saul, he was very, very close to start today," admitted Tuchel after the victory against Southampton. "In the end I decided against him because I thought to put him in another high pressing match, an opponent pressing so high in the centre of the pitch, would it be fair to say 'okay, now prove it and let’s see if your adaption has gone further' and I hesitated a little bit."

Tuchel's hesitation highlights the lack of trust between the pair right now. That isn't a bad thing, nor is it a concern. Players coming from abroad, it can take time for them to settle. This is what Saul is experiencing.

The Chelsea midfielder now has two weeks to settle in to life in England as the international break gets underway. The last time the international break commenced, Saul had only just joined Chelsea and he's hardly met any of his teammates before they all returned to Cobham.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's comments after the Southampton victory should Saul encouragement.

"He does not need to worry. Just work hard and adapt and the chances will come.

"We have only 11 to give a chance. I would like to see it in a positive way.

"If you turn it around of course you have eight players who we didn’t trust today from the beginning. This is a reality. I cannot hide from this reality."

He added: "He has everything."

SIPA USA

If anyone can get the best out of individuals it's Tuchel. Kepa Arrizabalaga is the fine example. At rock bottom and now the Spaniard is thriving on confidence, and being handed chances by Tuchel to which is he is taking well when given the opportunity.

It's early days for Saul. He can't let himself get frustrated. The next few weeks will be important for his Chelsea development, to find his stride and way in the top-flight which is completely different to the Spanish style.

Tuchel's good with his words, publicly and privately. These words will be music to Saul's ears. Now it's time for him to forget about the past and kick on in a Blues shirt to show his full capabilities.

