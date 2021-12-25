Comparing Chelsea’s Premier League Position at Christmas Since 2010

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are sitting in third position of the Premier League table on Christmas Day of 2021, having seen a drop off in results and performances during December.

The Blues were at the top of the table for much of the early season but find themselves behind Manchester City and Liverpool as Tuchel's side picked up eight points from a possible 15 so far this month.

On Christmas Day 2021, here is a look back on where Chelsea sat previously in the Premier League on Christmas Day.

IMAGO / PA Images

In this period, Chelsea have had no less than 10 different managers, ranging from Carlo Ancelotti back in 2010 to Tuchel now.

The Blues have been top of the table just twice in the last ten years on December 25th, going on to win the league on both ocassions. In history, Chelsea have sat top of the Premier League table five times on Christmas Day and remarkably had gone on to lift the trophy on each ocassion.

The most common position for Chelsea on Christmas Day since 2010 has been fourth, sitting just in the top four on five ocassions. Back in 2010, they were fourth but just three points off leaders Manchester United. There was a bigger gap in 2018 though, 11 points off leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea were third in the table on two ocassions on Christmas Day, in 2012 and 2017. Both times being quite the way off the leaders as 10 points seperated Chelsea and Manchester United in 2012, with a whopping 16 point difference between the Blues and Manchester City in 2017.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The lowest position the Blues have found themselves in on Christmas Day since 2010 was an embarassing 15th in 2015. It was a season to forget as they suffered a Premier League hangover after lifting the trophy in the previous season. This led to the dismissal of club legend Jose Mourinho just days before Chrsitmas.

In a more positive note, both of Chelsea's title wins since 2010 came after being top at Christmas as in 2014/15, they sat top of the table and three points ahead of Manchester City.

Under Antonio Conte in 2016, the Blues were six points clear of Liverpool heading into Christmas Day.

And this season, the Blues are six points off league leaders Manchester City on Christmas Day.

Full list of Chelsea's positions on Christmas Day:

2010/2011 - 4th

2011/12 - 4th

2012/13 - 3rd

2013/14 - 4th

2014/15 - 1st

2015/16 - 15th

2016/17 - 1st

2017/18 - 3rd

2018/19 - 4th

2019/20 - 4th

2020/21 - 5th

2021/22 - 3rd

