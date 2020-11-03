Chelsea’s midfield is currently looking a little patchy and stretched. This is due to various reasons - Billy Gilmour’s injury, Barkley and Loftus-Cheek’s departure, and the ongoing debate on how best to include Mason Mount.

One solid option for the 2021/22 season onwards is Conor Gallagher, 20-years-old and currently on his third loan spell. It is his first in the Premier League, with returnees to the division West Brom. The midfielder is enjoying a sharp upwards trajectory in his career, and could force Frank Lampard to seriously consider him, as long as he continues his bright form.

(Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

An old-school 'box to box', hard working and versatile, Gallagher has drawn comparisons to Steven Gerrard. His ability and composure is often superior to players on the pitch much older than him.

Whilst Conor has yet to make his senior debut, he is very likely to join Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour on the list of eight academy debutants to play so far under Lampard.

What lessons can be learned from Gallagher’s short senior career to date? And how could a Chelsea midfield in 2021/22 including him look?

The story so far, Charlton and Swansea

Gallagher away at Reading



Gallagher joined Chelsea at the age of eight, coming from a family of Chelsea fans based close to the Cobham training ground. He rose through the academy before playing 31 games in the 2016/17 season for the u18s and u23s, scoring five and assisting three.

He proved his versatility in midfield, playing in a deeper role, an 'box-to-box' position, and off the right. He also impressed with his high work rate, passing, and ability to shoot from range.

Gallagher was again a regular in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. He played a total 61 games for the u23s, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists. Gallagher was again used in various midfield roles, but was most comfortable in a traditional centre-mid position. He made the bench for the Europa League final in 2018 in Baku.

In the summer of 2018, Gallagher looked to leave on loan to gain valuable first-team minutes. He signed a three-year-deal and joined Championship club Charlton on loan for 12 months. Three goals in his first six games, including a classy finish versus Brentford, saw Gallagher win EFL Young Player of the Month in August. Gallagher played in five different roles in midfield for Charlton, and only missed one league game until January, scoring a further three.

Gallagher was recalled by Chelsea in January. The club believed Gallagher had exceeded the level at Charlton and would be better suited at promotion chasers Swansea. The Swans were managed by Steve Cooper, who led the England u17s to World Cup glory in 2017, of which Gallagher was a central player.

Gallagher played in 19 games, assisting seven goals, as Swansea lost in the play-off semi final. Gallagher only missed 40 minutes of league football in sixth months on the Welsh coast. His fine form was noticed by Chelsea, signing an improved five-year-deal in the summer.

Gallagher later said his time at Swansea was a positive experience: "I’ve developed a lot here as a player and as a person as well, so it was definitely a good move for me."

Across the 2018/19 campaign, Gallagher proved his worth as a 'complete midfielder', contributing goals and assists with a high work-rate and rounded technique.

Even more impressively, he showed his versatility - utilised in a number of roles, as per TransferMarkt.

Gallagher played 20 times in attacking midfield, 19 times at defensive midfield, four at centre-midfield, and four out wide.

West Brom move

Gallagher versus Burnley



Upon signing a new deal, Chelsea looked to loan Gallagher to a more competitive level in the Premier League. Various reports claimed Leeds were very interested in the player - however, only for a permanent move, which Chelsea resisted. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace also made approaches for the player.

However, Gallagher joined newly promoted West Brom for the season, a good move for all parties seemingly. West Brom have a solid record of developing loan prospects - such as Romelu Lukaku and Harvey Barnes. Gallagher also joins veteran ex-Blues defender Branislav Ivanovic in Bilic’s project.

Gallagher has enjoyed his time with the Baggies to date. After struggling for full fitness after a shortened pre-season, he played the full 90 versus Brentford, Burnley, Brighton and Fulham. A 'panenka' penalty in the shoot-out versus Brentford caught the eye. The step-up to the Premier League seems to be another challenge Gallagher is relishing.

Kieran Kelly of WBAReport, is a fan of Gallagher in the current Baggies side: “Gallagher adds exactly what we needed for the Premier League. I see him as a natural box-to-box - he tackles, tracks back, intercepts, passes, takes on players, and can assist and score goals.

"He is working very well alongside fellow alongside Krovinovic and Jake Livermore in midfield. I’m loving seeing Gallagher at West Brom right now, and would welcome him permanently next summer."

Slaven Bilic is also a fan: "Conor - even if this was his 50th game, I’d have said he did well. Very brave, good skill, great legs, extremely front footed and reliable and responsible. He impressed me a lot, he should be very proud with his debut."

2021/22 and Gallagher at Chelsea

There are many reasons Gallagher could break into the Chelsea squad in the 2021/22 season.

Firstly, Frank Lampard is a known admirer. Whilst on loan at Swansea, Lampard sent Gallagher an individual message praising his performances and attitude.

"He sent me a message to keep up the good work, so that’s always nice to hear. I think he’ll keep in close contact with every loan player because that’s the type of manager he is."

Gallagher celebrated Lampard’s project as 'exciting' - the manager has given a record eight debuts to academy graduates to date. Reece James and Mason Mount have used this game time to establish themselves in the first-team, and earn England call-ups.

Bilic also praised Lampard in his role in deciding the best possible destination for Gallagher: "I have to thank Lampard - I phoned him, he’s a top man."

If anyone is going to take a gamble on a young English midfielder performing and scoring goals - it will be Lampard. The prospect of Gallagher and Mason Mount combining on the pitch together, Chelsea players since eight and six respectively, is very exciting.

Secondly, the midfield is already fairly thin. Only Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Mount are fit midfield options right now - Billy Gilmour just rejoining training after knee surgery. The club opted to loan both Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek late in the window, to fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Fulham. It is highly unlikely both players will rejoin Chelsea next summer - with Ross Barkley the more likely to be sold. Barkley will soon be 27, and was only signed for £15 million - representing an opportunity for a solid profit. Barkley has also shone so far this season - scoring twice in the league, and playing regularly under Dean Smith.

One, or both, of these players' departure could allow Gallagher the chance to break into the team. This is hugely dependent on a number of other factors - including Gallagher’s form for the rest of the season, as well as Billy Gilmour’s return to fitness.

Furthermore, what happens with Ethan Ampadu next summer will impact involvement for Gallagher. Lampard is a big fan of versatility - giving considerable minutes so far this season to Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, which bodes well for Gallagher. A direct replacement for Barkley in the squad appears a good prospect on paper

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will resume their chase for West Ham captain Declan Rice in January, a long-term target and ex Cobham boy.

One potential set-up that Chelsea could use in rotation [FA Cup, Carabao Cup] next season is a midfield three with Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice sitting behind Kai Havertz. Jorginho, Kovacic, Gilmour and Kante are all able to rotate into either of the two deeper positions, and Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech are able to rotate with Havertz. It is with this set-up Gallagher has flourished so far - partnering a more traditional 'CDM', just behind a more attack minded creator.

Chelsea fans and Lampard alike will be keeping a close eye on Gallagher for the rest of the season. Good form and favour permitting - Conor may well be no.9 in academy debutants under Frank Lampard.

