November 21, 2021
Conor Gallagher: The English Prodigy Chelsea Can Not Let Slip Through Their Hands

Author:

It’s been an incredible year for Chelsea’s on-loan midfielder, Conor Gallagher, who, after getting relegated with West Brom last season, has turned his early career around in the best way possible.

Now at Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira, the 21-year-old has taken his game to new heights. The midfield role that Gallagher is now occupying as an Eagle is far different from his time at Albion, where he sat deep and showed much more discipline in being an anchor.

The Blues loanee still wasn’t quite ready for a spot in Chelsea’s squad at the start of the campaign, however, after finding his feet in a more advanced box-to-box role at Palace, Gallagher has forced his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the future.

imago1008067686h

Not only would Gallagher’s recall save the club millions in the transfer market, but it would also prove that Chelsea does, in fact, give their academy players a crack at first-team football, putting the age-old rumour to bed once and for all.

During the international break, Gallagher went on to make his first senior appearance for the England national team, becoming a full international in Gareth Southgate’s team. His hard work, determination and grit certainly isn’t going unnoticed, and with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs likely to tempt Chelsea with an offer for his services, the Blues would be silly to let him slip by.

The 21-year-old has been Crystal Palace’s star player this term, which is a huge statement for a team who have only lost to Chelsea and Liverpool this season, beating the likes of Manchester City in the process.

imago1007851894h

From Gallagher’s loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea, West Brom and now Palace, the six-foot tall midfielder has always shown great leadership qualities. With the ability to drive forward from deep and shrug his way through the centre of the park, Gallagher would make the perfect fit into the Chelsea squad.

With all due respect to Palace and Vieira, but if the Blues youngster is that good in the Eagles’ team, it’s quite scary how high his ceiling could be around better players and under greater guidance at Chelsea.

Gallagher scored in back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Wolves before the break, taking his goal tally to four for the season, while he also has two assists. All this in just 10 games this term, with Gallagher moulding into one of the finest young talents in English football.

imago1007577456h

With Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Saul Niguez all facing uncertain futures at the club, Gallagher has a number of positions he could come into next season to compete for.

With the world at his feet, there is no doubt that Gallagher will be a success at Chelsea in the years to come.

imago1007869420h
