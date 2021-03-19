NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'Couldn't have asked for a better draw' - Chelsea fans react to Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's side drawing FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a last-eight tie against FC Porto.

Tuchel's side booked their place in the last-eight following a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, confirming their place in the quarter-finals.

The two legs will be played across back-to-back weeks on 6/7 April with the second leg taking place a week later on 13/14 April.

Chelsea could also face the winners of Real Madrid/Liverpool in the semi-final if they progress past FC Porto.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the quarter-final draw on social media:

