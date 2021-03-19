'Couldn't have asked for a better draw' - Chelsea fans react to Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto
Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's side drawing FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw the Blues handed a last-eight tie against FC Porto.
Tuchel's side booked their place in the last-eight following a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, confirming their place in the quarter-finals.
The two legs will be played across back-to-back weeks on 6/7 April with the second leg taking place a week later on 13/14 April.
Chelsea could also face the winners of Real Madrid/Liverpool in the semi-final if they progress past FC Porto.
Full confirmed quarter-final draw:
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto vs Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the quarter-final draw on social media:
