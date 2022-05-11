Skip to main content

‘Defence Concerns Me‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leeds

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United at Elland Road in Premier League action on Wednesday night.

The Blues boss has made several changes to his side that fell to a late draw against Wolves on Saturday, with the FA Cup final on Saturday in mind.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech

Marcos Alonso keeps his place in the starting XI despite being substituted at half-time against Wolves as Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen come into a back three alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho returns in midfield and captains the side alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic keep their place in attack, with Mason Mount replacing Timo Werner.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

