'Excellent' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brighton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The match is the last of 2021 and the Blues are looking for a positive result to finish the year second in the Premier League.

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech

Reece James is playing at left wing-back, with Christian Pulisic on the right hand-side.

Mateo Kovacic partners Jorginho in midfield as Cesar Azpilicueta returns to the back three.

Romelu Lukaku is handed a start after impressing off the bench against Aston Villa.

