December 22, 2021
'Exciting' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brentford

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brenford in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made changes from his team that were held by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Thursday night.

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Bench: Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic

There are three senior deputs for Academy graduates Xavi Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale as the trio come into an injury hit and Covid ridden Chelsea side.

Cesar Azpilicueta takes the captain's armband as Mateo Kovacic will get minutes in the middle of the park.

Ross Barkley is the most experienced player in the front three.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

