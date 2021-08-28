'Expected Werner & Chilwell' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Liverpool

The fans have given their verdict.

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tuchel will be hoping for a similar result to last season's 1-0 win when the Blues travelled to Anfield.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

It's the same side that beat Arsenal other than N'Golo Kante coming in for the Blues ahead of Mateo Kovacic who drops to the bench for Tuchel's men. .

Mason Mount starts in attack for the Blues at Anfield. Kai Havertz also sits in the front three with Romelu Lukaku down the middle for Chelsea.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Liverpool vs Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube