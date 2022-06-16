Feature: Top Three Things Millie Bright Demonstrated In England Vs Belgium

Millie Bright has been one of England’s most consistent players in the past year and with Steph Houghton out indefinitely, the Chelsea defender has brought her A game ahead of Euros 2022.

Millie Bright battling with Belgium's Tessa Wullaert IMAGO / PA Images

#1. It’s All in The Passing

The Blues defender was at the heart of many attacks for the Lionesses. Finding space out wide or cutting through the lines, forwards Lauren Hemp and Ellen White were basking in some fantastic deliveries. The only thing missing was a goal.

Bright, alongside England teammate Alex Greenwood, finished the Women’s Super League season as the most progressive passers from defence and it could be the key to success this Summer.

Bright after Chelsea's Cup win IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

#2. A Leader Without The Armband

Chelsea supporters are well aware of Bright’s leadership skills and a shirt change hasn’t dampened them a bit.

Having previously held the captaincy for a short while in 2021, the lack of an armband this time around didn’t keep the centre back from helping to command Sarina Wiegman’s side. Her dominant presence kept Belgium to only one shot on target.

England's starting XI versus Belgium IMAGO / PA Images

#3. The Future is Bright

It’s a necessary cliché.

At only 28-years-old, six years younger than the injured Houghton, it’s safe to say that England are in safe hands as we look beyond the Euros and even next year’s World Cup, to where her experience could come in clutch in an otherwise young team.

Tournaments are won through defences and this squad boast a very strong one. After a successful club season, Bright could help to lead the Lionesses to their first ever major trophy.

