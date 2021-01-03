'Finally Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic starting' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Manchester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Lampard's men host Pep Guardiola's side at Stamford Bridge where a win will see the Blues climb into the Champions League spaces.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Man City: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

----------

The usual back-five were lined up for the Blues bar Reece James who remains out with a hamstring injury - Cesar Azpilicueta comes into the side.

Mateo Kovacic lines up in the midfield with N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

Timo Werner was given the nod to lead the line, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech on the flanks,

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube