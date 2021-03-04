Five defenders Chelsea could realistically sign this summer

Although Chelsea have been defensively solid so far under Thomas Tuchel, the west London club will reportedly look to sign a new centre-back in the summer, with key defender Thiago Silva turning 37 in September.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, but the Frenchman ended up signing for Bayern Munich instead, leaving the London giants to look at other options.

Here are five centre-backs Chelsea could target as they look to bolster their backline this summer.

1. Niklas Sule

Chelsea reportedly hold a strong interest in Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old has been on the Blues' radar for some time, and now with Upamecano heading to the Allianz Arena, they could have the opportunity to sign him.

It’s also possible that Bayern may want to keep hold of the German defender, with David Alaba leaving at the end of the season. But Sule has reportedly grown frustrated by his lack of playing time under Hansi-Flick and may seek a new challenge.

Tuchel is understood to be an admirer of Sule and the Blues boss could push hard to bring his compatriot to Stamford Bridge.

2. Matthias Ginter

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on another Germany international, Matthias Ginter.

The Borussia Monchengladbach defender was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before the Blues eventually signed Thiago Silva last year and since Tuchel's arrival – his former manager at Borussia Dortmund – the rumours have popped up again.

The 27-year-old is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga and was named Germany national team Player of the Year in 2019, beating Bayern stars Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry.

With Ginter's contract expiring in 2022, he could be on the move this summer.

3. Ibrahima Konate

The west London club are reportedly thinking of making a move for Upamecano’s defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs following his impressive performances for RB Leipzig, and according to German publication Sport Bild, has a £45 million release clause.

That could turn out to be a bargain for a player who has the potential to grow into a world-class centre-back.

4. Jose Gimenez

Chelsea are huge admirers of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, but it'll prove difficult to prise him away from the La Liga side.

However, the Blues have a good relationship with the Spanish club, having done business on numerous occasions over previous years, so a move for the Uruguayan is not out of the question.

It would take an enormous fee to get a deal done, but as the west London club showed in the summer transfer window, they are not averse to paying huge transfer fees if they are sure about the player they are signing.

5. Marquinhos

The same can be said about Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, who has reportedly been on Chelsea's radar since 2015.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in 2022 and the Blues could reignite their interest in the Brazil defender Tuchel described as the ‘heart and soul’ of his PSG team.

Of course, prising Marquinhos from the Ligue 1 giants won’t be an easy task. Indeed, the London giants would probably have to make him the world's most expensive defender.

After eight seasons with PSG, Marquinhos could be on the lookout for a new challenge, and the thought of joining up with the manager that took him to the final of the Champions League last season may appeal to the Brazilian.

