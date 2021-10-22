Five Defenders Chelsea Could Look to Sign in the Upcoming Transfer Windows

We’re a few months into the Premier League campaign and things are looking pretty good for Chelsea right now.

The Blues are on top of the standings with the most victories under their belt, winning six of their eight ties played, dropping points only against Liverpool and Manchester City this term.

Thomas Tuchel’s side also have the joint-best defence in the league, conceding just three times in what has been a challenging run of fixtures thus far, maintaining their impressive defensive record the Blues ended last season off with.

Despite their resounding ability to shut out the best of opponents, Chelsea’s need to sign a defender has just increased in the past few weeks, with the news coming to surface that Antonio Rudiger could be set to leave the club after not seeing eye to eye with the Blues hierarchy after demanding much more money than thrown his way.

Tuchel will soon feel the loss of another defender in the form of Brazilian veteran, Thiago Silva, who has reached the swansong stage of his illustrious career.

Chelsea have built a reputation for boasting one of the best defensive units in world football, so January will be the best time for Tuchel to strengthen his backline, in the hope of avoiding a defensive shortage in the coming months and years ahead.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five defenders Chelsea could sign in upcoming transfer windows:

Lewis Dunk

Previously on the radar of Chelsea, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk could be an option again for the Blues in January. The 29-year-old is proven in the Premier League and has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign with Graham Potter’s side, where they have punched above their weight to sit in fourth spot. Dunk has played in a back-three formation before and would fit like a glove at Chelsea with his superb ball-playing skills and physical prowess needed to fit in Tuchel’s side.

Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral’s future is well and truly up in the air at the moment. The 23-year-old Turk is currently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus and is valued at £30 million – which is a steal in the current market. Demiral produced a quality cameo in midweek against Manchester United, heading the Italian club’s second goal before limping off with what seemed like a hamstring injury.

Jose Gimenez

Like many others in this list, Jose Gimenez has been admired for a very long time by the Chelsea bosses. The Uruguayan defender, who is yet to leave Atletico Madrid, could be one for the Blues to look at, especially with Saul Niguez playing a helping hand now that he is also donning Chelsea’s colours. The Blues’ relationship with Atletico Madrid should also be fairly healthy after a number of successful exchanges between the two clubs in the past.

Jules Kounde

The potential arrival of Jules Kounde will still be fresh in the heads of many Chelsea fans after the Frenchman’s deal to the Blues collapsed in the previous transfer window. The interest was true and Kounde was keen, but at the time, Sevilla seemed to value him higher than expected, or not keep to their initial valuation. Since then, Kounde has gone on to represent France on many occasions, fitting comfortably in Didier Deschamps’ three-man defence.

Pau Torres

If any club in world football is in need of a defender, Villarreal’s Pau Torres should be at the top of their list. The 24-year-old Spaniard is one of the finest young defenders in the game and is now a full international in Luis Enrique’s Spanish team.

At Chelsea, it would make perfect sense for Torres to join the Londoners, adding to the Spanish contingency Chelsea have in the form of club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who all occupy defensive roles for the club. Torres would cost a hefty fee, but judging the trajectory his career is going in so far, it should prove to be money well spent.

