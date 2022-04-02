The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is rapidly approaching, 29 nations have now secured their place at the tournament following the most recent international break.

With club football returning this weekend, with Thomas Tuchel's side face Brentford, we look at the Chelsea players who were successful whilst away with their countries.

Christian Pulisic the hero for the United States

The international break was a crucial one for the United States men's national team as they hoped to confirm their spot at the World Cup.

After a goalless draw against Mexico, a win against Panama would put them into a very commanding position.

As so often is the case, it was the boy from Hershey who stepped up, Pulisic scored two penalties in the first half and rounded off his hat-trick with a superbly worked goal in the 65th minute.

It was a comfortable 5-1 victory for the USMNT as they practically cemented their place at the tournament.

Although they went on to lose 2-0 to Costa Rica later in the week, they still had done enough to qualify.

Edouard Mendy makes vital shootout stop

In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final that took place just over a month ago, Senegal and Egypt once again battled this international break in a World Cup qualification playoff final.

The first leg saw Egypt come out 1-0 victors, but in the second leg Senegal bounced back, winning 1-0 and forcing the game to penalties.

Just like the AFCON final, Senegal came out on top, with Mendy making a vital save from Mostafa Mohamed to help his country take a 3-1 win in the shootout.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty, but his Liverpool teammate and Egyptian captain, Mohammed Salah, blazed his chance over the bar.

This win earns Senegal their third opportunity to compete in the finals of the World Cup.

Thiago Silva captains Brazil to World Cup qualification

Defeating both Chile and Bolivia respectively, Brazil cruised to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

They remain the only nation to have made it to every tournament since it began in 1930.

In their 4-0 victory against Chile, Silva was a composed figure at the back and did not put a foot wrong.

At the age of 37, this will likely be Silva’s last opportunity to lead his country to a much sought-after World Cup.

German duo strike again

Having already eased their way to the top Group J for World Cup qualification, Germany faced two friendly matches this international break.

The first was against Israel, where they won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Chelsea pairing, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

This continued an impressive streak of form for Havertz, who has scored five goals in his last five games for club and country.

There was a good display from Antonio Rudiger at the back as well, who helped keep a clean sheet.

All three of these players also featured in an entertaining 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their other game.

