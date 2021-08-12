From Ball Boy to Super Cup Champion: Trevoh Chalobah’s Rise Through the Chelsea Ranks

Trevoh Chalobah is a name that not many Chelsea fans would have been too familiar with going into the 2021/22 pre-season but as we head into the new season, he is the name on everybody's lips.

The 22-year-old joined up with the first team squad following a successful season on loan at Ligue 1 side FC Lorient but not many fans knew much about the versatile defender.

Taking to Twitter following Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup triumph, Chalobah looked back to a time when he was a ballboy at his childhood club for a Champions League match against Barcelona, watching on and dreaming of winning prestigious European competitions and now his dream has become reality.

Chelsea fans probably recognise the name Chalobah as Trevoh's older brother, Nathaniel played for the Blues and was part of Antonio Conte's Premier League winning squad.

Nathaniel was probably most famous for his antics against Manchester City, throwing Sergio Aguero to the ground as a heated clash as the midfielder stuck up for teammate David Luiz following a horrific challenge from Aguero that led to his dismissal.

Much like his brother Trevoh, Nathaniel wasn't fancied by many as he returned from a loan spell at Maurizio Sarri's Napoli. However, the midfielder impressed and forced his way into Conte's plans in a successful season.

Back in 2016, when discussing Nathaniel Chalobah, a member of staff at the Chelsea training ground said: "look out for his brother Trevoh, we have high hopes for him" and it appears that these hopes could be matched as the youngster has impressed in pre-season.

Similar to Nathaniel, Trevoh Chalobah grew up in the trophy-filled Chelsea academy. The defender featured in every game en route to an FA Youth Cup final win in the same season that his brother made a breakthrough under Conte. Trevoh was a regular in the Under-19's side that retained their UEFA Youth League title, the same side that featured a certain Mason Mount.

Nathaniel Chalobah departed for Watford on a permanent transfer in 2017, the season that saw Chelsea win the FA Cup. The final against Manchester United had a new face on the bench, but a f namiliar name, Nathaniel's brother - Trevoh Chalobah.

The following season, Chalobah embarked on his first senior loan spell at Ipswich Town of the Championship and made 44 appearances in central defence and midfield. Unfortunately, his side were relegated to League One but Chalobah was impressive.

These performances earned the defender a move to Huddersfield Town in the Championship the following season, also on loan. He signed a new contract until at least 2022 with Chelsea as he headed to Yorkshire, where he would play 37 times.

The following season saw another contract renewal until 2023 and a new loan spell in France with FC Lorient, where Chalobah would catch the eye of current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on Chalobah during Chelsea's pre-season, Tuchel admitted that he was aware of the talented youngster as he said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."



An impressive season in France saw Chalobah avoid relegation with the Ligue 1 side before returning to Chelsea, where he would be handed a chance due to the 'staggered approach' as first team players returned from international duty.

The first match of pre-season saw Chalobah earn 45 minutes of playing time in a back three against Peterborough United behind closed doors. By this point, the Chelsea faithful will have assumed that this was to build fitness ahead of a move away from the club.

Chalobah was being heavily linked with a departure and some reports claimed that the Blues were willing to let Chalobah leave on a free transfer to West Brom.

(Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

However, when Chelsea's friendly against Drogheda United was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Chalobah featured in a behind closed doors in-house 1-1 draw with Tuchel watching on and being impressed by the young defender.

The international players started to return as the Blues were getting their first team players back after Euro 2020, however Chalobah still remained in the reckoning.

Chalobah was a second half substitute for Chelsea's pre-season trip to Bournemouth where the defender did not put a foot wrong as he featured alongside the less impressive Matt Miazga and Jake Clarke-Salter, featuring in the centre of a back three.

It was expected that Chalobah would make a move away by the time of the next pre-season game as Chelsea entered the Mind Series, however Tuchel had different ideas and Chalobah started against Arsenal at the Emirates alongside first team regulars Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger.

The defender did not look out of place against a strong Arsenal side and was trusted against Tottenham a few days later, this time on the right hand side of the defence before moving to right back for a period in the second half.

Following the 2-2 draw, Tuchel was full of praise for the defender but remained tight lipped regarding his future.

With Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen back in training and Jules Kounde being heavily linked with a switch to west London, not many expected Chalobah to feature in the UEFA Super Cup as Chelsea looked for their first trophy of the season.

However, the defender was named in the squad for the match, being selected as one of only two players from the loan group alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Chalobah was handed a start in the match and was the only one of the three Chelsea centre back's to play the full 120 minutes as the match went to penalties.

Speaking on his performance, Tuchel was full of praise for Chalobah as the Blues lifted the trophy.

"Trevoh was first in training the very first in training and is physically strong and deserved to play by his performances so far and again today he was very strong." he said.

It has recently been reported that Chalobah is preparing for another loan move, however after impressing in pre-season the Chelsea fans believe that he should be given the opportunity this season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 22-year-old, who has grabbed his chance during pre-season, but with Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rudiger all out of contract next summer and Tuchel impressed by Chalobah, there is a clear pathway for the youngster at Chelsea.

