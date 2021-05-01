"Gilmour finally gets his chance!" - Reaction to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea starting XI to face Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his Chelsea XI to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Fulham who are battling for their lives at the bottom end of the table. A defeat for Scott Parker's side will see them almost certainly relegated from the top-flight back to the Championship.

Another win for the Blues will put them one step closer to finishing inside the top four and securing Champions League qualification.

Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

Billy Gilmour is given a chance in the midfield as Mateo Kovacic remains absent. Mason Mount joins him in the midfield.

German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner start in attack for the Blues against Fulham. Hakim Ziyech is also given another chance in attack.

Due to the social media boycott, there is no reaction from social from Blues supporters. Here's the Absolute Chelsea view on the lineup.

Our View

Gilmour finally gets his chance! It's time for him to shine, but a perfect chance for Tuchel to rest players ahead of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Werner can count himself lucky to start but Tuchel remains to show faith in the forward who is struggling for goals. His goal last time out against West Ham, the match-winner, is probably the reason he gets another shot at leading the line.

Mason Mount won't see out the game if Chelsea are leading as Tuchel will look to rest him ahead of Wednesday. Kante and Jorginho get well deserved rests.

