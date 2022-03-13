‘Glad Ziyech is Back‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that beat Norwich City on Thursday evening in Norfolk.

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

Malang Sarr starts at left-back for the Blues as Tuchel opts for a four-back system. Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger begin in defence.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount start in midfield, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz keep their roles in attack. Hakim Ziyech comes back into the side.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

