Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

‘Glad Ziyech is Back‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that beat Norwich City on Thursday evening in Norfolk.

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Malang Sarr starts at left-back for the Blues as Tuchel opts for a four-back system. Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger begin in defence.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount start in midfield, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz keep their roles in attack. Hakim Ziyech comes back into the side.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010561544h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matt Debono6 minutes ago
imago1010492187h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Fitness Updates on Six Chelsea Players for Newcastle Encounter

By Matt Debono52 minutes ago
imago1010564172h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Request to Supporters for Newcastle Clash

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1007013134h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
imago1010489784h
News

When Thomas Tuchel Learned Roman Abramovich Sanction as Chelsea Given 'Green Light' to Resume Takeover

By Matt Debono17 hours ago
imago1010175273h (4)
News

Chelsea Fans Asked Not to Chant Roman Abramovich's Name Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt18 hours ago
imago1010489508h
News

'It Doesn't Make Sense' - Ralf Rangnick Rubbishes Links Between Manchester United and Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

By Rob Calcutt19 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

'All About the Fans' - Todd Boehly's European Super League Verdict Could Boost Chelsea Bid

By Rob Calcutt19 hours ago