Glen Johnson Believes Declan Rice Would Be 'Perfect' For Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson, believes the Blues should do all they can to bring Declan Rice back to the West Londoners to cap off the perfect transfer window. 

The 23-year-old made the switch from Chelsea's youth academy to West Ham United's in 2013, and has been an ever-present staple in their club from the u18s, right up to captaining the first team. 

Declan Rice Mason Mount

Rice taking on Mason Mount. 

Thomas Tuchel's side is packed full of world-class midfielders with the ability to lead the team to multiple trophies next season, but with many of them nearing 30 or older and not tied down to any long-term contracts, a youthful addition could be exactly what they need. 

Johnson, talking to Genting Casino, said: "I think Chelsea should go all out for Rice. They're quite active this window and everyone knows they are interested in Rice. If they really wanted to do it, they would have done it already, and I find it strange that it is taking so long." 

With the club having already brought on Raheem Sterling, and with their current focus on securing multiple centre backs taking the front seat, perhaps obtaining recruitments in other positions has lost its importance. 

Declan Rice and Jesus

Rice captaining the Hammers versus Man City. 

Nevertheless, adding another leader to this team could be vital for the Blues if they want to fight off both Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League next season, but with the opening weekend just two weeks away, it might be too late. 

