Glen Johnson Believes Next Season Is Timo Werner's 'Last Chance' At Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, has given his verdict on Timo Werner's less than shining Blues career so far.

The forward made the switch from RB Leipzig under Frank Lampard's leadership in 2020, and despite a Champions League medal donning his trophy cabinet, he has yet to really make a name for himself in the Premier League.

Werner in action for the Blues last season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German had a steady start to life in England after tallying 18 goals and assists in his first season for the club, but with only five to his name last year, supporters are starting to get a little concerned.

Johnson, who spent the majority of his playing career in England's top flight, understands the make or break nature of the league and how one player could make all the difference - especially now with Manchester City and Liverpool leaving no room for mediocracy.

On whether the upcoming campaign is Werner's last chance, he said: "Yes. I think he has it in the tank but it just doesn't seem to be working. I think he needs to have a big season this year, and he'll need to start quickly so he can get the club and the fans back onside." (via Genting Casino)

Werner scoring versus Club America in pre-season. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Something which is perhaps easier said than done, after the 26-year-old made comments about being able to be happy away from the West Londoners which elicited a response from Thomas Tuchel this morning.

The coach said: "I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest person on the planet." (via Adam Newson).

Whether Werner will finally get up to speed or if those at Stamford Bridge will consider selling before his contract expires in 2025, is all set up to be answered during the 2022/23 campaign.

