Glen Johnson Explains Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly Is Only a Temporary Solution

Former Liverpool fullback Glen Johnson has given his insight into Chelsea's latest centre back signing Kalidou Koulibaly, as he believes the 31-year-old won't be wearing blue for very long.

The West London club completed the transfer from Napoli last week, for a reported fee of up to €40m including potential add-ons, and the defender is expected to form a solid partnership with Thiago Silva next season.

The man in action for Napoli. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The Senegalese captain has made an impressive name for himself in recent years, with leading his country to their maiden AFCON title only months ago, and commanding his club to their first trophy in five years when they were victorious over Juventus in the 2019/20 Coppa Italia.

It is a position where experience is valued and rewarded the most so whilst the Blues may be getting the centre half in his prime, Johnson isn't sure whether that will last beyond the next couple of years.

He told Genting Casino: "I'm not sure about him playing in the Premier League until he's 37 but if he's a similar mentality to Thiago Silva, then there's no doubt he can succeed."

Koulibaly before receiving his AFCON winner's medal. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Brazilian in question turns 38 this year and has provided the Blues with an almost impenetrable defence since switching from PSG in 2020, but with his contract set to expire next summer and Chelsea hopeful they can bring in Jules Kounde, it is unlikely that he will renew.

This suggests that those at Stamford Bridge want Koulibaly to do what Silva did when he arrived in England, and use his leadership skills and his ability to help the otherwise inexperienced players around him.

However, Johnson questions how long he'll be able to do that for because, as of right now, the Premier League is boasting the greatest number of the most challenging attackers in the world in players such as Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Koulibaly thanking fans. IMAGO / Marco

"To play at that level you have to look after your body well but I don't think Chelsea will be interested in having him until he's 37. They may only want him for the next couple of years."

With quite a few years of playing at the top of his game, it can be presumed that latest Blue signing will know how to get the best out of himself, but as England's top league has demonstrated before, nothing is guaranteed.

Read More Chelsea News