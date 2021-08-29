August 29, 2021
'Good Move For Him' - Chelsea Fans React to Callum Hudson-Odoi Borussia Dortmund Links

Optimistic.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to reports linking Callum Hudson-Odoi with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the 2021/22 season.

Several reports have stated that the winger could depart on loan.

The Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the news that the Cobham graduate could be set for a loan away in Germany.

sipa_33050344

It was reported that talks are progressing over the potential move and Hudson-Odoi can see himself playing for Marco Rose's side this season.

The 20-year-old has often operated as a right wing-back since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, and could benefit from gathering regular first-team minutes under his belt with a loan move elsewhere this term.

Chelsea will leave Tuchel decide if the Englishman can leave on loan this season as the winger has not featured for Chelsea in the Premeir League so far this season.

It has recently emerged that the Bundesliga giants are highly interested in adding the talented youngster, who could fill the void left by Jadon Sancho in attack following his move to Manchester United

CHO vs Newcastle

Chelsea fans appear to be in favour of the move, as they took to Twitter to discuss the potential destination.

More Chelsea Coverage

