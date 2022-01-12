Skip to main content
'Good Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from his team that beat Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal, deputising for Edouard Mendy who is on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Blues appear to have returned to a back four, with Cesar Azpilicueta starting as captain of the side on the right. Malang Sarr looks to be playing on the left of the defence.

A front two of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have been preferred.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

