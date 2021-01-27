'Good to see Hudson-Odoi start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League.

He takes charge of his first game as Blues Head Coach as they currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League,

Tuchel will be keen to get off to a winning start after the Blues have lost five of their last eight league games.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Tuchel opted for a three-back system in his first match, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are the wing-backs. While Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are the central midfield pairing.

Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Olivier Giroud start in attack.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

