NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'Good to see Hudson-Odoi start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League.

He takes charge of his first game as Blues Head Coach as they currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League,

Tuchel will be keen to get off to a winning start after the Blues have lost five of their last eight league games.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Tuchel opted for a three-back system in his first match, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are the wing-backs. While Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are the central midfield pairing. 

Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Olivier Giroud start in attack. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Wolves

EsroQbeXIAMfznJ
Opinions

'Good to see Hudson-Odoi start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves

chelsea-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

EsroQbeXIAMfznJ
News

Revealed: Chelsea's plans under Thomas Tuchel

EsroLIpXYAA46VP
News

Early Chelsea team news to face Wolves: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start in Thomas Tuchel's first game

EsroQbeXIAMfznJ
News

Thomas Tuchel set to play three-back system in first Chelsea game in charge

EssPv-oW8AEliGS
News

Thomas Tuchel 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (24)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League