Graham Potter Showed Chelsea His Ruthless Side Against Manchester United

A common problem modern managers face is their stubborn connection to a certain philosophy. Jurgen Klopp has been an example in recent weeks, but even he was forced to change formation due to Liverpool's poor form.

Graham Potter had a decision to make in that first half hour against Manchester United. Did he stay stubborn and stick with his philosophy and how he saw the game panning out before hand? Or did he make an obvious change and try and regain control another way?

He chose the latter, and very nearly reaped the rewards.

Graham Potter impressed on his first big test as Chelsea manager. IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United dominated the early stages with the overload in midfield, and Casemiro showed everyone he is not just a player who can break up play.

Marc Cucurella was unfortunately Graham Potter's sacrifice, but it was a sign of his ruthless nature to take a player off so early for the benefit of the team.

Mateo Kovacic came on, and the pendulum immediately swung. More bodies in the midfield meant more control, and less opportunities for United to dictate where the game went.

The substitution that changed the game. MAGO / Sportimage

It was Potter's first taste of that big six game atmosphere, and but for the first half hour he proved he belonged in the fixture.

Manchester United had the better chances, and on another day win the game, but Potter showed tactical flexibility and a strong backbone to get the draw.

