Skip to main content
Graham Potter Showed Chelsea His Ruthless Side Against Manchester United

IMAGO / Colorsport

Graham Potter Showed Chelsea His Ruthless Side Against Manchester United

Graham Potter had to show his ruthless side against Manchester United to earn Chelsea a draw.

A common problem modern managers face is their stubborn connection to a certain philosophy. Jurgen Klopp has been an example in recent weeks, but even he was forced to change formation due to Liverpool's poor form.

Graham Potter had a decision to make in that first half hour against Manchester United. Did he stay stubborn and stick with his philosophy and how he saw the game panning out before hand? Or did he make an obvious change and try and regain control another way?

He chose the latter, and very nearly reaped the rewards.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter impressed on his first big test as Chelsea manager.

Manchester United dominated the early stages with the overload in midfield, and Casemiro showed everyone he is not just a player who can break up play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Cucurella was unfortunately Graham Potter's sacrifice, but it was a sign of his ruthless nature to take a player off so early for the benefit of the team.

Mateo Kovacic came on, and the pendulum immediately swung. More bodies in the midfield meant more control, and less opportunities for United to dictate where the game went.

Marc Cucurella and Mateo Kovacic

The substitution that changed the game.

It was Potter's first taste of that big six game atmosphere, and but for the first half hour he proved he belonged in the fixture. 

Manchester United had the better chances, and on another day win the game, but Potter showed tactical flexibility and a strong backbone to get the draw.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Will Rival Chelsea For Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
News

Report: Graham Potter Reveals Mateo Kovacic Has Been Playing With Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January

By Dylan McBennett
Ivan Toney
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Urged To Make A Move For Ivan Toney

By Dylan McBennett
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Trevoh Chalobah Has Relaunched His Chelsea Career

By Dylan McBennett