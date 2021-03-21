NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'Happy Pulisic is starting' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Sheffield United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side face an out-of-form Blades team with a chance of progressing into the semi-finals of the cup competition.

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa; Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Gilmour, Chilwell; Mount (c), Pulisic, Giroud.

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, James, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner.

Thiago Silva remains out for the Blues following a thigh strain, while Tino Anjorin was left out of the team after featuring for the Development squad against Manchester City. 

Billy Gilmour started for the Blues as did Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

Andreas Christensen returned to the side following illness.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

