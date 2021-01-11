'Happy with that home tie' - Chelsea fans react to FA Cup fourth round tie against Luton Town

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's side drawing Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard's side beat Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge with a comfortable 4-0 victory.

And they will now face the Championship side in west London.

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 23/24 January.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube